Scottish Widows calls for mandatory nature risk reporting

Scottish Widows has this morning set out a string of recommendations for how the government can deliver "nature-positive, transformative policy action" in a report which explores how the pensions sector can reduce its impact on - and exposure to - biodiversity loss.

The report, published this morning, calls on Ministers to deliver growth "for the benefit of the environment, not at its expense" and press ahead with policies in line with the Global Biodiversity Framework signed by governments at the COP15 Biodiversity Summit last December.

As such, it calls for the UK to become the first country to mandate economy-wide Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures reporting once the nature risk reporting framework is finalised.

It also urged the government to introduce policies that ramp up flows of "nature-positive capital" from the financial sector and introduce regulation to boost the integrity of the carbon offsets market.

In addition, the report argues that even without government action pension funds should consider the systemic risk of biodiversity loss and adopt the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures framework, predicting that compliance with the reporting framework will improve pensions risk management, decision making, and ultimately returns.

Scottish Widows also urged pensions funds to engage with the companies they invest in to encouraging them to transition to more nature-positive practices through investor coalitions such as Nature Action 100 or individual dialogues with companies and meetings with investment managers.

Maria Nazarova-Doyle, head of responsible investments and stewardship at Scottish Windows, said the financial services industry was yet to make "ample progress" on nature action. "In order for nature-positive pension investments to materialise, pioneers and policymakers must band together, doing more to engage and educate the industry on how to positively reshape portfolios and avert ecological collapse," she said. "This isn't simply a balance-sheet issue - it's an existential one too."

Natural England chair Dr Tony Juniper applauded Scottish Widows for advocating for the sector to ramp up its nature action. "More action is needed, and the protection of nature must become a primary concern for the financial services sector more broadly," he said. "Today's publication represents a solid starting point for greater collaboration across the industry and beyond on this existential issue, evidencing the art of the possible on nature-positive investment."