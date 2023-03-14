Scottish Widows calls for mandatory nature risk reporting

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Scottish Widows calls for mandatory nature risk reporting

Pensions provider sets out vision for how sector can deliver nature-positive outcomes

Scottish Widows has this morning set out a string of recommendations for how the government can deliver "nature-positive, transformative policy action" in a report which explores how the pensions sector can reduce its impact on - and exposure to - biodiversity loss.

The report, published this morning, calls on Ministers to deliver growth "for the benefit of the environment, not at its expense" and press ahead with policies in line with the Global Biodiversity Framework signed by governments at the COP15 Biodiversity Summit last December.

As such, it calls for the UK to become the first country to mandate economy-wide Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures reporting once the nature risk reporting framework is finalised.

It also urged the government to introduce policies that ramp up flows of "nature-positive capital" from the financial sector and introduce regulation to boost the integrity of the carbon offsets market.

In addition, the report argues that even without government action pension funds should consider the systemic risk of biodiversity loss and adopt the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures framework, predicting that compliance with the reporting framework will improve pensions risk management, decision making, and ultimately returns.

Scottish Widows also urged pensions funds to engage with the companies they invest in to encouraging them to transition to more nature-positive practices through investor coalitions such as Nature Action 100 or individual dialogues with companies and meetings with investment managers.

Maria Nazarova-Doyle, head of responsible investments and stewardship at Scottish Windows, said the financial services industry was yet to make "ample progress" on nature action. "In order for nature-positive pension investments to materialise, pioneers and policymakers must band together, doing more to engage and educate the industry on how to positively reshape portfolios and avert ecological collapse," she said. "This isn't simply a balance-sheet issue - it's an existential one too."

Natural England chair Dr Tony Juniper applauded Scottish Widows for advocating for the sector to ramp up its nature action. "More action is needed, and the protection of nature must become a primary concern for the financial services sector more broadly," he said. "Today's publication represents a solid starting point for greater collaboration across the industry and beyond on this existential issue, evidencing the art of the possible on nature-positive investment." 

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Active travel is a major economic opportunity - so why is the government sitting down on the job?

Fruit, nuts, and bananas: Sampling the world's first tree-based menu

Most read
01

'Digital Boiler': Deep Green debuts pool-heating data centre technology

14 March 2023 • 3 min read
02

Investment Zones: Budget to feature plan to unlock 12 'growth areas' across the UK

13 March 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Golden opportunity': UK nuclear sector touts potential to produce zero carbon aviation fuels

14 March 2023 • 4 min read
04

'More damaging than people realise': Almost three million households shunning food waste bins

10 March 2023 • 3 min read
05

Spring Budget: Chancellor to press button on clean energy reset with £20bn carbon capture pledge

10 March 2023 • 5 min read

More on Biodiversity

Government promises £4m boost through forestry innovation funds
Biodiversity

Government promises £4m boost through forestry innovation funds

Defra seeking applications for funding from projects that can enhance tree planting stocks, boost woodland resilience, and create new forestry markets

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 March 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland
Biodiversity

'Heartbreaking': Plant Atlas project finds non-native species outnumber native flora

Twenty-year research project comprising 30 million records unearths 'powerful and concerning' human impact on native plants

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 March 2023 • 3 min read
How regulations can tear down the barriers faced by the cultivated meat industry
Biodiversity

How regulations can tear down the barriers faced by the cultivated meat industry

New report highlights the environmental opportunities associated with cultivated meat, but warns there are a number of legislative challenges to be overcome

Amber Rolt
clock 07 March 2023 • 7 min read