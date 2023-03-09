Dates confirmed for Net Zero Festival 2023

The fourth annual Net Zero Festival will take place this year on October 31st and November 1st at the Business Design Centre in Islington, bringing together thousands of business leaders, campaigners, and politicians from across the UK's burgeoning green economy.

Delegates, exhibitors, and sponsors can now save the date and register their interest in attending the event, which will see over 150 top speakers provide invaluable insights into the future direction of the net zero transition.

Building on the success of last year's Net Zero Festival, this year's edition will feature more exhibitors, more workshops, more keynote speakers, and a wider range of content exploring every aspect of the net zero transition and the opportunities and challenges it presents for the UK business community.

"Over the past three years the Net Zero Festival has emerged as the must attend event for those businesses committed to delivering a net zero emission economy," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "And this year's event promises to be bigger and more impactful than ever, as the transition towards net zero emissions continues to gather pace.

"This autumn we'll bring together thousands of business leaders to explore the many different policies, technologies, and skills that are essential to the net zero transition, and demonstrate how businesses of all shapes and sizes are seizing the opportunities on offer."

This year's Net Zero Festival will feature a number of different stages, each providing content on the inspirational messaging, practical actions, cross-industry connections, and best-in-class showcases that can help advance the net zero transition.

Sponsors and exhibitors can now register their interest in taking part in this year's Festival, while delegates can also register their interest ahead of full registration opening in late March. The first speaker and agenda details for the event will also be announced in late March.