UK set to join UN Coalition on Food is Never Waste

The UK government has today announced it is to join the UN Food System Summit (UNFSS) Coalition on Food is Never Waste in support of global efforts to halve food waste by 2030.

The move will see the UK join the US, Italy, Australia, and others in sharing best practices to try and slash food waste and loss across the global value chain.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said the UK had important expertise to share with other governments looking to curb levels of food waste.

"The UK, where food waste has fallen 21 per cent per person since 2007, is rightly recognised as a global leader in tackling both domestic and international food waste," she said. "Joining the UNFSS Coalition will enable us to work further with other countries to solve this enormous issue."

Her comments were echoed by Minister for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, who said: "The UK has a strong track record when it comes to tackling food waste both at home and abroad, from better protecting crops from disease, to reducing what household's throw away. By joining the UN's Food Is Never Waste Coalition, we will use our expertise to drive global action, helping alleviate food insecurity and protecting our planet."

The announcement comes as part of Food Waste Action Week, which has seen the government back a number of campaigns designed to highlight the problem of food waste and provide businesses and consumers with advice on how to tackle it.

Liz Goodwin, senior fellow and director of food loss and waste at the World Resources Institute, welcomed the UK's decision to join the coalition, but also warned urgent action was now needed to slash food waste levels globally.

"The UK has been a clear leader in tackling food loss and waste for many years, so I am delighted that it is joining the Food is Never Waste Coalition where it will be a clear role model for others and will help promote focus on this important issue," she said. "We are now just seven years away from 2030 and it is imperative that we all scale up our efforts to reduce food loss and waste, which is essential if we are to meet climate agreement targets and create a sustainable, resilient food system."

The UK still produces an estimated 9.5 million tonnes of food waste each year, while one-third of all food produced globally goes to waste. Around 70 per cent of the food wasted in the UK is wasted by citizens in their own homes, adding around £60 a month to the average family food bill.