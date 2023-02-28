Broker's Handbook: GFI sets out building blocks for supercharging green home retrofits

The Green Finance Institute (GFI) has today published a new guide designed to educate mortgage intermediaries about different green retrofit solutions and technologies in a bid to help accelerate the decarbonisation of the UK's homes.

The 'first-of-a-kind' Broker's Handbook aims to provides information on the opportunities and risks associated with green home retrofits, quality assurance standards, and the policy landscape for home energy efficiency measures. It also offers insights on a range of domestic clean technology innovations, such as low carbon heating systems, solar panels, energy storage units, and climate resilience measures, all of which can play a role in mortgage applications as growing numbers of lenders look to offer competitive green mortgages.

With buildings responsible for 23 per cent of total UK greenhouse gas emissions, experts have long argued that meeting the country's net zero goals hinges on the decarbonisation of the built environment, which in turn requires stakeholders in the housing market to have sufficient knowledge of green solutions, confidence in their efficacy, and access to financial arrangements that can fund them.

The new handbook comes amid rapid growth in the nascent green mortgage market over the past four years, with the number of products available increasing nearly 20-fold to more than 50 different offers.

Additionally, the government's recent Net Zero Review included targets for all homes sold in the UK to have a minimum Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or above by 2033 which, if implemented, would require millions of homes to be upgraded over the course of the coming decade. Some estimates have suggested that improving the energy efficiency of the UK's inefficient housing stock in line with climate goals would require an investment of £360bn by 2050.

However, there is a compelling economic case for mobilising such investment at both the individual and the macro level. The recent Rightmove Green Homes Report found that improving a home from an F to a C EPC rating could add an additional 16 per cent to a property's value while also slashing energy bills. The report found 89 per cent of homeowners are looking to make green improvements to their property in order to save money on energy bills.

However, many brokers are not well versed in the opportunities presented by green mortgages, despite the crucial role they could play in accelerating the rate of green home retrofits.

Consequently, the handbook has been designed to provide a practical resource for brokers in partnership with the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries, the Building Societies Association, Energy Savings Trust, the Equity Release Council, the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association, the Mortgage Climate Action Group, and UK Finance.

Emma Harvey-Smith, built environment director at GFI, said the handbook's release comes as rising prices are causing "widespread concerns" for both domestic and commercial energy consumers.

"Mortgage Brokers are a key part of the puzzle when it comes to facilitating better insulated homes that cost less to heat, and support a net zero future," she said.

"We're delighted to be launching this handbook, developed with experts across the market, to provide the clarity needed for brokers to now be armed with enough information to fully support customers and clients on this journey."

Kate Davies, executive director of The Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association, explained that mortgage brokers are currently faced with a "bewildering array of rules, regulations and proposals" regarding the energy efficiency of residential property.

"[The handbook] will help them navigate their way through the jungle - and enable them to advise their clients with confidence and clarity," she explained.