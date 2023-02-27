Half of Britain's homes now connected to smart meter network

Data Communications Company claims 15 million homes are now connected to Britain's smart meter network providing real-time data on energy use
More than 15 million homes - around half of all households in Britain - are now connected to the national smart meter network, providing users with real-time data on their energy use, the Data Communications...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial