Study: Slow EV roll out could cost motorists £9bn in additional fuel costs

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Study: Slow EV roll out could cost motorists £9bn in additional fuel costs

Report from ECIU warns a slower rollout of new electric vehicles could put brakes on motorists switching via the second-hand market – costing drivers £800 a year in higher fuel costs

A shortage of small and mid-sized electric vehicles (EVs) on the second-hand market could hinder drivers efforts to switch to plug-in models leaving them stuck with £9bn in additional fuel costs as they...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Broker's Handbook: GFI sets out building blocks for supercharging green home retrofits

Delayed take-off: Royal Society questions whether sustainable jet fuels can meet soaring demand

Most read
01

The UK can be a world-leading net zero economy - but Ministers need to act

27 February 2023 • 5 min read
02

Study: Slow EV roll out could cost motorists £9bn in additional fuel costs

27 February 2023 • 4 min read
03

Recharge Industries completes Britishvolt deal, plans to revive 'gigafactory' project

27 February 2023 • 3 min read
04

Half of Britain's homes now connected to smart meter network

27 February 2023 • 2 min read
05

Bills set to 'skyrocket', despite fall in energy price cap

27 February 2023 • 7 min read

More on Transport

Government extends £2 bus fare cap until June
Transport

Government extends £2 bus fare cap until June

Campaigners urge government to promote deal so as to get 'non-bus users on board'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 20 February 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Transport

Active Travel England confirms £200m funding boost for walking and cycling

Government agency announces latest round of funding to help councils improve access to cycling and walking in England

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 February 2023 • 4 min read
Eurostar merges with Thalys in bid to boost passenger numbers
Transport

Eurostar merges with Thalys in bid to boost passenger numbers

British border restrictions are forcing company to run with empty seats despite major demand for its low carbon services, CEO warns

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 January 2023 • 3 min read