British Industry Supercharger: Government unveils new scheme to bring UK industrial energy costs into line with competitors

The government has today responded to long-standing calls for it to boost support for energy intensive industries and tackle the risk of 'carbon leakage' with the unveiling of a new British Industry Supercharger scheme that promises to provide targeted support to around 300 industrial firms.

The new Department for Business and Trade said it would consult on the precise details of the new scheme in the Spring with a view to bringing it into force next year. But it revealed the scheme would provide support for 300 firms across energy intensive sectors, such as steel, metals, chemicals and paper, that collectively employ around 400,000 workers and account for 28 per cent of UK exports.

The proposed reforms would see firms in the scheme exempted from costs arising from renewable energy obligations such as the Feed in Tariff, Contracts for Difference, and the Renewables Obligation, as well as GB Capacity Market costs. The government said it would also explore how to deliver reductions in network charges and other measures to ensure "the energy costs for key UK industries are in line with other major economies around the world".

"This is carefully crafted support that will mean strategically-important UK industries like steel and chemicals remain competitive on the world stage," said Business and Trade Secretrary Kemi Badenoch. "We will back these businesses to keep on growing our economy and delivering high-quality jobs and investment into the UK, as well as the products we rely on for our everyday lives and work."

The proposed reforms could spark warnings that reducing energy costs for energy-intensive industries could result in higher emissions.

But the government insisted the move was needed to stop carbon intensive industries migrating oversees - a process known as ‘carbon leakage - and would help attract investment from firms working to decarbonise heavy industries.

"Putin's weaponisation of energy has shown how secure and affordable energy is vital to all parts of our economy - especially key sectors like steel and chemicals," said Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps. "Today's measures will help deliver the affordable, reliable energy that these industries need to become greener, and secure jobs for the future."

The government added that the scheme could also help to attract investment in new green industries that have high energy requirements, such as electric vehicle and battery manufacturing. The move comes just days after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt reiterated the government's support for the green economy and acknowledged the need for the UK to respond to the wave of low carbon industrial subsidies being introduced in the US and EU.

The news was welcomed by Gareth Stace, director general at trade body UK Steel, who hailed it as "a great step towards levelling the playing field for the steel industry" after years of the UK experiencing uncompetitive industrial electricity prices. "We welcome this announcement and look forward to working with government to ensure full price parity with European competitors," he said. "It is essential we can compete on an equal footing, in the short term, within the fiercely competitive steel market, both in Europe and globally."

Dave Dalton, the chair of the Energy Intensive Users Group, similarly welcomed the promised new package. "These measures will bring our industrial electricity prices more in line with those in other countries and help the competitiveness and decarbonisation of energy intensive industries in the UK," he said.

However, business and environmental groups will be keen to see the detail of the proposed scheme given previous attempts to ensure a level playing field for industrial energy costs have been accused of being badly underpowered. Green campaigners will also be interested to see if the reforms can be tied to wider efforts to reform the electricity market to ensure wholesale prices better reflect the contribution of low cost renewables.

Moreover, the government will face political pressure to fast track the new measures given British Steel this week announced it is to cut 260 jobs at its Scunthorpe plant in response to economic headwinds and high energy costs.

Labour's Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds recently wrote to Badenoch calling on her to clarify recent comments that suggested it was not "a given" that the UK would always retain a steel industry and urging the government to act swiftly to deliver a credible plan to drive investment in green steel.

Meanwhile, the Treasury is facing intense lobbying from non-energy intensive energy businesses who fear they are set to face significant hikes in energy bills from April onwards when the government replaces its Energy Bill Relief Scheme with a less generous support package known as the Energy Bills Discount Scheme (EBDS).

The news comes as Opposition leader Keir Starmer today prepares to deliver a major speech setting out the priorities for a Labour leader in which he will again underscore the Party's commitment to climate action and green growth.

At a speech in Manchester he will set out five "missions", promising to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7, build an NHS fit for the future, make Britain's streets safe, break down barriers to opportunity across society, and "make Britain a clean energy superpower".

A Labour Party source told Sky News: "They are about long-term objectives. They will be the chapters in the manifesto. We'll then have specific pledges about how we deliver the mission."

Today's speech is expected to mainly focus on Labour's plans for the economy and clean energy.