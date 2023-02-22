'Stop calling it vegan': Report sets out ingredients for alternative meat breakthrough

A new report has this week set out a four point plan for how to stimulate mainstream demand for alternative meat products that are likely to play a critical role in helping to meet global climate goals.

Published by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Taking Alternative Proteins Mainstream claims that removing front-of-pack 'vegan' and 'vegetarian' labels, identifying which alternative protein sources are used in products, using sensory terms such as 'juicy', 'flame-grilled', and 'tender' in marketing messages, and highlighting health benefits can all help to ensure meat replacements fly off the shelves.

Moreover, the report urges producers to drive growth in the sector by working harder to understand the needs of mainstream consumers, innovating to improve taste, texture, and price, rigorously testing new products, and gearing brand messaging towards the average consumer.

The suggestions accompany reports that while US sales of alternative dairy - the largest category of alternative proteins by retail sales - grew by 12 per cent in 2022, alternative meat sales actually declined by 0.4 per cent.

"The keys to keeping alternative meat products on menus long term - and expanding the offerings beyond burgers - are ensuring that taste and price are in line with guest expectations and that the products function as meat does in cooking," Maisie Ganzler, chief strategy and brand officer at Bon Appetit Management Company, told BCG.

"We also need to be smart about marketing alternative meats using reasons and language that speak to mainstream consumers' desires."

BCG's report also stressed the critical role alternative proteins can play in meeting climate goals, calculating that the nascent sector could deliver emissions reductions equivalent to decarbonising 95 per cent of the aviation industry if its global market share increased from two per cent today to eight per cent by 2030.

Jeremy Coller, president of the Alternative Proteins Association, said that embracing alternatives to intensive animal agriculture is essential to hitting climate and biodiversity targets.

"Cows are the new coal," he said. "If cows alone were a country, they would be the world's third highest emitter behind China and the US."

The release of BCG's report follows news that investment in cultivated meat firms in the UK rose 400 per cent last year, surpassing investment in the sector across the rest of Europe and prompting calls for the government to ramp up support for an exciting new industry where the UK could enjoy a competitive advantage.

Moreover, it comes as the Guardian today reported that Cambridge University's students' union has voted to support the removal of all animal products from the university's catering services.

Despite providing an "extremely strong mandate", the move does not guarantee fully vegan food service, as that power lies with the university and also does not apply to the university's 31 colleges. However, the vote does provide further evidence of the growing pressure food suppliers are under in some markets to reduce their reliance on meat and dairy products.