Lloyds Banking Group acquires EV leasing company Tusker in £300m deal

Lloyds Banking Group has acquired electric vehicle (EV) leasing company Tusker for £300m in a move designed to support its strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The acquisition, announced this morning, is set to strengthen Lloyds Banking Group's presence in the automotive market where it already owns vehicle leasing company Lex Autolease and motor finance business Black Horse.

Tusker, a Watford-headquartered firm with more than 250 employees, specialises in providing EVs and ultra-low emission vehicles (ULEVs) via salary sacrifice schemes. The majority of its vehicles - 60 per cent - are EVs, with future orders set to increase the share of EVs in its fleet to 77 per cent, according to the firm.

Tusker has leased vehicles from its 23,000-strong fleet to more than 1,300 companies of all sizes over the last 10 years, in addition to providing cars to private customers.

Lloyds Banking Group said the deal would see it play an enhanced role in "the promotion of the use of EVs and ULEVs", which will support its group-wide target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.

Nick Williams, managing director for transport at Lloyds Banking Group, said the acquisition was in line with the company's twin goals to grow its vehicle leasing business and meet net zero targets.

"As part of our 2022 strategy, we outlined our ambitions to grow our participation in vehicle leasing and the acquisition of Tusker is a key part of delivering on this with a net zero focus, at a time when the transition to sustainable methods of transport is a high priority for both our business clients and retail customers," he said. "Alongside our Lex Autolease business, this acquisition allows Lloyds Banking Group to offer our products and services across a wider section of businesses and enterprises, enabling them to provide competitive benefits packages while helping them transition to net zero."

Company car tax on EVs remains significantly lower than on internal combustion engines (ICE), an incentive designed to stimulate uptake of zero emission vehicles at companies that offer employees' salary sacrifice cars as a benefit.

So-called 'benefit in kind' rates - the tax on benefits from employers added to an employees salary - are currently set at two per cent for EVs, and will increase until April 2025 by one percentage point each year until 2028. Benefit in kind rates for ICE vehicles currently start at 15 per cent for the least emissions intensive fossil fuel cars.

Paul Gilshan, CEO of Tusker, said the acquisition would allow the firm to further expand its EV offering.

"Not only do we have aligned strategic goals on our commitment to net zero and excellent service, but with their strong financial support we can grow our electric fleet faster by offering exceptional value to our customers, drivers and partners," he said. "And while remaining as a stand-alone salary sacrifice business we can continue to do what the Tusker team do best and offer more companies and employees across the UK access to affordable electric vehicles."