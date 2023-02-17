Boeing doubles its Sustainable Aviation Fuel order for 2023

Aviation giant Boeing has announced plans to double its capacity for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) though its US commercial operations this year with agreements in place to buy 5.6 million gallons of SAF from producer Neste.

According to Boeing, these agreements more than double the company's SAF procurement from last year.

"We are demonstrating our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint and catalyse the SAF industry," said Sheila Remes, Boeing's vice president of environmental sustainability.

"This SAF procurement makes up 25 per cent of Boeing's total jet fuel needs for last year including our production, delivery, Boeing ecoDemonstrator, and Dreamlifter flights, and we aim to increase that portion in the years to come."

Boeing said that the new purchase agreement includes supplies of Neste's MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel, which is blended with conventional jet fuel at a 30/70 ratio to produce blended SAF.

The SAF is made from 100 per cent renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as cooking oil and animal fat waste and meets strict sustainability criteria, Boeing said.

Meanwhile, EPIC Fuels and Signature Aviation will provide 2.3 million gallons and Avfuel will supply 300,000 gallons of its blended SAF for the Boeing ecoDemonstrator flight test program and the company's commercial sites in Washington state and South Carolina.

Boeing said it is also purchasing an additional three million gallons of the same blended SAF from EPIC Fuels and Signature Aviation, generating emissions reduction credits for commercial deliveries, Dreamlifter, and executive flights.

Boeing said that where it could not directly deploy the fuels they would be delivered through a book-and-claim process which displaces petroleum jet fuel with SAF and fuelling systems outside the company's fuel supplies.

In 2021, Boeing first announced plans to ensure its commercial aircraft are certified to fly on 100 per cent SAF by 2030.

The aviation giant said that using SAF could reduce its CO2 emissions by as much as 80 per cent over the fuel's life cycle, arguing the approach offers the greatest potential to slash emissions from aviation over the coming decades.

Made from a range of feedstocks, SAF is currently certified for commercial use and can be blended up to 50 per cent with traditional jet fuel without any modifications being made to the airplanes, engines or fuelling infrastructure.

Boeing said that it has been working on a number of milestones to be able to enable wider use of SAF across the industry. Earlier this month, it announced it had successfully developed a SAF which mimics the behaviours and chemistry of synthetic fuels, which the company said was a huge step forward to producing 100 per cent SAF capable aircraft.

The aviation company added that it first began offering its customers the option to power commercial delivery flights with SAF in 2019 to demonstrate its commitment to reducing CO2 and further spur the use of cleaner fuels.

In 2018 Boeing said it made the industry's first commercial airplane test flight with 100 per cent SAF in both engines of a 777 Freighter in a partnership with Fedex called the Boeing ecoDemonstrator.

The latest news comes in the same week as logistics giant DHL Express launched a new service allowing clients to order shipments that make use of SAFs on any flights.

However, environmental groups remain wary of the role of SAFs in many aviation firms' net zero strategies, arguing that while the technology can help reduce emissions there are questions over how effectively the nascent sector can scale to meet soaring global demand.