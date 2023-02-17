DHL to offer customer's SAF-enabled greener shipments

clock • 2 min read
DHL to offer customer's SAF-enabled greener shipments

New GoGreen Plus initiative latest step in FHL Group's efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

Delivery giant DHL Express this week announced the launch of a new service which will allow customers the choice to reduce the carbon emissions associated with the shipments through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs).

The new initiative, called GoGreen Plus, is a first for global express carriers, according to DHL. It will initially launch in the UK with the service then extended to Denmark, Italy, Sweden, Canada, Australia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

The new service will start this month, giving customers in participating markets the option to select GoGreen Plus when they are choosing their shipping service through MyDHL+, the company's online shipping and tracking platform.

DHL said the service has been designed to be fully flexible as it can be used for individual shipments.

The global courier revealed the new service will become available to all DHL Express customers globally over the coming months, with customers being given the chance to tailor the carbon emissions reductions that they want to achieve as well as the amount of SAF they use.

DHL said the new venture had been made possible following its recent collaborations with BP and Neste to supply SAFs to DHL hubs around the world. The renewable part of the innovative fuel is produced from waste oils, DHL explained. Such SAF from wastes and residues can therefore provide greenhouse gas emission reductions of up to 80 per cent over its lifecycle compared with the conventional jet fuel it replaces, the courier explained.

"We know our customers are committed to reducing their environmental impact so it's important we're giving them the means to do so," said John Pearson, chief executive at DHL Express.

"I'm delighted that our investment in SAF can now be fully leveraged by customers to enable them to bring down the emissions of their shipments. SAF is currently the primary route to reducing carbon emissions in aviation, so this is the most effective way to help our customers make their own supply chains more sustainable."

DHL added that GoGreen Plus will allow customers to bring down their Scope 3 emissions, the indirect greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) which occur in a company's value chain, including from transportation and distribution.

Unlike offsetting initiatives, DHL highlighted how so-called 'insetting' initiatives, such as GoGreen plus, that see companies fund efforts to reduce emissions within their own supply chains can have an outsized impact, as they serve to reduce emissions across the wider logistics sector.

DHL said that the new initiative forms part of its overall sustainability goal within Deutsche Post DHL Group of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 as well as contributing to the interim target of using 30 per cent SAF for all air transport by 2030.

In line with its Sustainability Roadmap, the group said that it aims to offer a green alternative for all products and services across all divisions.

