'Two-speed decarbonisation': ArcelorMittal faces questions over net zero strategy

clock • 7 min read
An Arcelor Mittal steel plant | Credit: Arcelor Mittal
Image:

An Arcelor Mittal steel plant | Credit: Arcelor Mittal

Steelmaker comes under fire as new coal-blast furnaces in India are rolled out alongside low-carbon steelmaking efforts in Europe and Canada

Steelmaking giant ArcelorMittal has been warned that it should prepare for challenging questions from investors around how it plans to reach net zero emissions by 2050 given it is building new coal-powered...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

IEA: Fossil fuel consumption subsidies topped $1tr in 2022

Boeing doubles its Sustainable Aviation Fuel order for 2023

Most read
01

It's official: The green economy is booming

17 February 2023 • 5 min read
02

Amazon sinks €1.5m into 'world first' seaweed farm between offshore wind turbines

16 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

'Major leaps forward': Octopus launches heat pump as cheap as a gas boiler

14 February 2023 • 3 min read
04

NatWest warns UK net zero policy gaps are putting climate targets at risk

17 February 2023 • 5 min read
05

IKEA expands supply chain clean energy scheme to 10 more countries

17 February 2023 • 3 min read

More on Supply chain

Credit: iStock
Supply chain

IKEA expands supply chain clean energy scheme to 10 more countries

Furniture giant claims its renewable electricity supply chain buyer programme has already helped drive down its overall emissions since its introduction in 2021

Amber Rolt
clock 17 February 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: ExCel London
Supply chain

ExCeL London pledges to make menus at least 50 per cent plant-based

London events venue has extended its partnership with caterers Levy UK + I in a bid to enhance its offering of more sustainable food and drink

Amber Rolt
clock 08 February 2023 • 2 min read
Herbed Persian cucumber salad with heirloom tomatoes and roasted garlic as part of the plant-based menu in Stanford Dinning / Credit: Keith Uyeda, Stanford Residential and Dining Enterprise
Supply chain

How Stanford is raising the next generation of sustainable eaters

The Stanford dining team is using creatively named dishes to encourage students towards more climate-friendly choices

Theresa Lieb, GreenBiz.com
clock 03 February 2023 • 5 min read