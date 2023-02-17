'Carmakers need to catch up': Energy industry insists UK not being 'left behind' on EV charging infrastructure

Leading players in the energy infrastructure market have refuted suggestions that the UK is being "left behind" in its roll out of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, arguing that emerging flexible charging techologies will allow the supply of charge points to keep up with rising demand.

Responding to claims that the UK' charging infrastructure roll our was in danger of stalling, Jeremy Yapp, head of flexible energy systems at BEAMA - the UK trade association for manufacturers and providers of energy infrastructure technologies and systems - instead claimed it was the supply of EVs that remained the main constraint on the transition to zero emission motoring.

Speaking at the EV:Next 2023 conference in London yesterday, Yapp insisted charging infrastructure providers were "not getting left behind".

"The carmakers need to catch up with us," he added. "When there is a very, very short waiting list or no waiting list for electric vehicles, and when there is a waiting list for a piece of charging infrastructure, then we're getting left behind.

"But at the moment this is a supply constrained market, so there are not enough electric vehicles to meet the demands of motorists who want more vehicles."

The comments follow the release of figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealing that the ratio of new chargepoint installations to new registrations of plug-in vehicles dropped to one charger for every 62 new cars during the fourth quarter of 2022 - a "significant" shift from the 1:42 ratio seen the previous year.

Overall, SMMT found that one standard public charger was installed for every 53 new plug-in cars registered in 2022, the weakest ratio since 2020.

The apparent failure of the roll out of public chargers to keep pace with soaring EV sales has fuelled fears among some automotive industry insiders that queues for chargepoints at popular locations could dissuade some people from making the switch to EVs.

However, supply chain issues and long waiting lists for new EVs also remains a challenge for the sector and the EV infrastructure industry maintains that it is set to accelerate the roll out of new charge points in the coming years.

There has been an apparent uptick in charge point pledges since the turn of the year, with Yorkshire Water becoming the latest UK business to ramp up its rollout plans with the help of UK Power Networks. Its announcement came just days after leading network operators such as Gridserve, Rolec EV, and MFG all announced plans to deploy new charge points across the UK.

Speakers at the EV:Next conference also outlined the key role of energy flexibility services in harnessing EVs to help tackle the looming energy "trilemma" of achieving supply security, decarbonisation, and affordability - claiming that such services were on the cusp of mainstream use off the back of schemes such as the National Grid's Demand Flexibility Service.

"I think we're at the precipice of EVs and flexibility becoming business as usual," said Emma Burns, interim head of regulation at flexible grid specialist Flexitricity. "I think going forward, we are definitely going to see a bigger role for EVs in the balancing mechanisms."

Both BEAMA's Yapp and Nick Woolley, CEO and co-founder at ev.energy, added that central to such progress was enabling both conscious and unconscious driver participation in flexibility markets through the rollout of new services and infrastructure, which could enable EVs to replace backup power in extreme weather events, for example.

"Engaged consumers will be helpful and unengaged, disengaged, consumers will also be helpful, it's our job to facilitate that," Yapp said.

"People who are engaged in their energy use - look at their in home display, think about money and know what market-wide half hourly settlement is - will behave in a certain way with flexibility assets. And people who don't know any of that will also behave in a way that supports flexibility, they just want to know they're doing it."