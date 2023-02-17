IKEA expands supply chain clean energy scheme to 10 more countries

IKEA has slashed its climate footprint by five per cent over the past financial year, after ramping up the use of renewable electricity across its supply chain.

In its annual sustainability report published yesterday, the Swedish furniture giant said almost two-thirds of its climate footprint is directly connected to its supply chain, including its supplier production and manufacturing.

As such, IKEA introduced a programme in June 2021 designed to help some of its suppliers to purchase renewable electricity which works alongside a separate programme designed to help firms finance on-site clean power generation.

It said the move had helped to drive down its overall emissions footprint, and as a result, IKEA yesterday said it now intends to expand the programme to its suppliers in 10 additional markets, including the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Turkey, and Vietnam.

The combined electricity consumption of its supply chain production in these markets - which are set to be added to the programme for the entire 2023 calendar year - generates 0.27 million tonnes CO2 equivalent, or 13 per cent of its supply chain climate footprint from production, it estimates.

"Striving towards 100 per cent renewable energy is critical to limit climate change to 1.5C," said Andreas Rangel Ahrens, head of climate at the Inter IKEA Group holding company. "We know that many of our supply partners struggle to purchase 100 per cent renewable electricity and that only a part can be generated on-site. By working together, we have shown that it's possible to make renewable electricity both accessible and more affordable. We hope this also inspires other businesses to support their suppliers in the same way."

The initial focus of the programme upon launch two years ago was on markets where IKEA's supply chain electricity consumption emissions were highest, including China, India, and Poland.

Following the start of the programme, IKEA said the renewable energy share for production in China doubled from 32 per cent during the 2021 financial year to 64 per cent last year.

Meanwhile, offers for renewable electricity contracts for its suppliers in India and Poland have been finalised, and are expected to come into operation during the current financial year. IKEA said it had secured power purchase agreements (PPAs) through the programme for wind and solar in Poland that are set to provide electricity for its key suppliers at 50 per cent below the market price.

The programme comes on top of IKEA's existing financing initiative designed to help its suppliers develop on-site clean energy for electricity, heating, and cooling systems. The firm estimates all its suppliers' heating and around 15 per cent of their electricity consumption can be delivered through on-site generation such as solar panels and low carbon boilers.

Overall, IKEA said its supplier clean energy programmes were making a "critical contribution" to delivering on the retail giant's science-based targets, as well as its ambitions to become a 'climate positive' company by 2030 across its core business and supply chain.

Elsewhere, the firm's latest sustainability report highlights an increase in the share of renewable electricity used by its retail business and other operations by five percentage points during the 2021 financial year to 76 per cent. It also claims to have become one of the first major companies to disclose its outdoor air pollution footprint across its value chain.

In addition, IKEA said it had made significant progress in the most recent financial year on expanding its range of energy efficient LED light bulbs available to customers in its stores, which it estimates help cut the climate footprint of its product use by 20 per cent between 2021 and 2022.

Jon Abrahamsson Ring, Inter Ikea Group's CEO, said the firm was committed to a "full value chain approach" to tackling its climate impacts. "With six years of CO2 budget left in the world to limit global warming to 1.5C, the need to act is more important than ever," he said. "We strive to take a holistic approach to our sustainability work, as climate change, nature loss and inequality are interdependent."