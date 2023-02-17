Innovate UK dishes out £2m to start-ups targeting social barriers to net zero

More than 30 UK projects are set to receive a share of £2m in government funding to explore innovative ways to overcome social barriers to achieving net zero emissions, as part of a funding programme led by Innovate UK.

The government's innovation agency today revealed the 31 projects receiving a share of the latest tranche of money from its £60m Net Zero Living programme, which it said would help to better understand localised approaches to supporting the UK's net zero transition.

The programme's focus is on overcoming ‘non-technical' - or social systematic barriers - to decarbonisation, such as financing, governance, regulation, and engagement.

Successful bidders for funding include a raft of different projects, ranging from those aimed at decarbonising transport and housing retrofits, to projects focused on local energy planning, it said.

The latest funding awards will enable feasibility studies and once they have been completed those organisations behind the projects will be able to bid for a second phase of funding, offering up to six projects £5m each to turn deliver full demonstration pilots.

Innovate UK's executive director for net zero, Mike Biddle, said the funding for the 31 successful projects covered the breadth of the UK and demonstrated the government agency's commitment "to creating a sustainable, greener and more equitable future for everyone".

"It is so exciting to see this work begin because of the huge potential it has to make a real impact for our communities," Biddle added. "We're eager to see the results of the feasibility studies and take the most promising projects to the next stage."

Examples of projects to have been awarded funding through the scheme include a study in the small Welsh town of Blaenau Ffestiniog and Bethesda, where there exists unique geographical and demographic challenges in transitioning to low carbon power and transport, Innovate UK said.

As such, the project aims to develop a plan, working with local universities and young people, to design low carbon solutions including an e-bike and electric vehicle network, while also creating new business models for hydro, solar, wind and heat networks.

Meanwhile, a community heat plan will train local people to develop community heat companies and create a network of 'green handypersons' to help households install basic energy efficiency measures, Innovate UK explained.

"Many of the solutions needed to reach net zero are starting to become available, but making it happen isn't easy," added Biddle. "Local authorities have a key role to play in addressing up to 30 per cent of our carbon emissions, and even more through their influence on planning and policy decisions."