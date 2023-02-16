'Where solar panels were in the 1990s': Investment in UK cultivated meat sector increases five-fold

Investment in cultivated meat firms in the UK rose 400 per cent last year, surpassing investment in the sector across the rest of Europe and prompting calls for the government to ramp up support for an exciting new industry where the UK could enjoy a competitive advantage.

Figures released today by international non-profit the Good Food Institute (GFI) found that British companies working on cultivated and lab-grown meats £61m last year, outstripping European competitors who raised a combined £45m over the same period.

The success was spearheaded by new innovations from the likes of Newcastle-based bio-tech start up 3D Bio-Tissues, which cooked up what it claimed to be the first-ever steak fillet to be made of 100 per cent cultivated meat earlier this month, and Edinburgh's Roslin Technologies, which reported a breakthrough that could slash the cost of cell culture media.

The report reveals that Britain's plant-based meat producers also raised £43m in 2022, more than in the five years through to 2019, while fermentation companies - which use microbes like yeast to produce alternatives to meat, eggs, and dairy - attracted £33m, the second highest figure on record.

Overall, the UK and Europe's plant-based, cultivated meat, and fermented products sectors raised a combined £510m, representing a 24 per cent year-on-year increase. However, global investment in sustainable proteins almost halved from a record-breaking £4.1bn in 2021 to £2.3bn, a slowdown that was attributed to the wider scaling back of venture capital activity in the face of last year's economic headwinds.

GFI found that investor confidence in sustainable proteins has held up well despite investment across the UK's wider biotech industry slumping from £2.5bn in 2021 to £1.2bn in 2022.

The group is now calling on UK government to match record investment in British cultivated meat firms with a more supportive policy framework, including a clear route to market and further public investment in sustainable protein research and development.

Linus Pardoe, UK policy manager at GFI Europe, said the UK has the potential to become a world leader in cultivated meat and other sustainable proteins, but Ministers now needed to deliver promised funding and policy support.

"Right now, sustainable proteins are where solar panels were in the 1990s," he added. "They exist, and they're available for eco-conscious consumers who are willing to pay a premium - but they need investment to improve quality and bring down prices.

"With countries like the United States beginning to invest in sustainable proteins, the UK government must urgently deliver the promised £120m of investment to keep Britain competitive and create future-proof jobs."

Advocates of cultivated meats maintain they could have a transformative impact on global decarbonisation and nature protection efforts by providing an alternative source of protein that has a fraction of the environmental impact of traditional meat products.

According to a report by Boston Consulting Group, plant-based proteins have the highest CO2 emissions savings per dollar of invested capital of any sector - yet while investment in sustainable foods is growing it still attracts a fraction of the funds committed to renewable energy and electric vehicles.

GFI's update comes just months after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared a meat product grown from animal cells for human consumption for the first time, marking a major milestone for the development of commercial lab-grown meat products.