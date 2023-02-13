FCA seeks views on proposals for green finance reform

FCA head office in central London
Financial Conduct Authority seeks views on further potential governance changes to accelerate net zero transition

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has released a new discussion paper requesting finance sector views on the regulator's plans to bolster sustainability-related governance and incentives.

Published on Friday, the discussion paper - titled 'Finance for positive sustainable change' - seeks to "help the financial industry deliver against its potential to drive positive sustainable change", primarily by assessing the case for additional regulatory reforms, it states.

Key topics covered in the paper include the potential oversight of ESG (environmental social governance) integration across investment processes, and whether firms are reflecting their stated environmental or social objectives into policy and strategies.

Notably, the FCA said it would also be seeking feedback regarding the incentivisation of effective stewardship by asset managers and owners.

Commenting on the publication of the discussion paper, FCA director of ESG Sacha Sadan said delivering the net zero transition would require "a transformation of unprecedented pace and scale".

"Supporting firms is key," he said. "We know that many firms in the market are already doing this, we want to work with industry to ensure firms are able to do this well and able to do it consistently. At the core of our work, we want to see where the market is moving and highlight better practices to help and guide the industry. What gets measured and incentivised gets done."

Views on the 97-page discussion paper are being sought from asset management and investment firms, banks, building societies and insurers ahead of the 10 May deadline.

The release of the discussion paper comes less than two months after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's letter of recommendation to the FCA in December of last year. The letter explicitly referenced the expected role the regulator should play in supporting the UK's green finance agenda.

The letter read: "The FCA should therefore have regard to supporting…the government's ambitions for the provision of sustainable finance and the supply of long-term investment to support UK economic growth, including the supply of finance for infrastructure projects."

A version of this article originally appeared at Sustainable Investment.

