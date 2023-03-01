BSI launches global standard to address 'dysfunctional' sustainable finance sector

The British Standards Institute (BSI) has launched a new ISO standard to better coordinate the sustainability efforts of "disparate" finance organisations.

Announced yesterday, the Financial Services Standard - BS ISO 32210 - provides a framework to which the sector can align its sustainability efforts and demonstrate progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Paris Agreement on climate change, according to the standards-setting firm.

BSI said it had designed the new standard as "a poorly designed market framework will seriously drag on the economy and create opportunities for criminal activity" whereas "a well-designed framework can offer immense possibility".

The new standard has been designed to encompass the operations, activities, products, and services of all organisations active in the financial sector, including direct lenders and investors, asset managers and service providers, governmental organisations, industry associations, and regulators. Likewise, a broader encouragement is given to the standard's applicability for "other parties in the financial sector such as providers or recipients of sustainable finance", BSI said.

Nigel Topping, the former UN High-Level Climate Action Champion for COP26, welcomed the launch of the new BSI standard.

"The new narrative of change has to be collaboration and not competition," he said. "Ensuring all in the financial sector are talking the same language and tackling the heart of the issue is essential."

The new standard - which comes less than a week after regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was challenged by MPs in Parliament over interoperability of its proposed Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) with other markets internationally - has also been designed to be applicable to financial firms globally.

"With numerous frameworks and regulations in different jurisdictions, these principles are designed to address this fragmentation and facilitate greater collaboration in the sector by offering a path through the confusion for financial organisations," BSI said.

Meanwhile, the standard also strives to support the industry's broadening definition of sustainability, to take account of climate change and biodiversity as well as social factors such as poverty, inequality, prosperity, peace, and justice.

Crucially, too, the standard aims to address so-called 'double materiality', which is the idea that corporate information can be important both for its implications about a firm's financial value, and about a firm's impact on the world at large. Indeed, BSI said it aimed to address how material ESG-related risks are for both organisations and their wider stakeholders.

Elsewhere, BSI has set out guidance alongside the standard over the application of overarching sustainability principles, practises, and terminology for investment and financing activities.

"Strengthening understanding of what sustainable finance is, by enhancing global consistency and offering more certainty, has the potential to offer a huge benefit to society," said Scott Steedman, director general of standards at the BSI. "Harmonising, aligning and demystifying the complex international system of regulation, frameworks and standards can help financial sector organisations accelerate change and support the realisation of sustainability ambitions.

"BSI is committed to supporting financial organisations on their journeys to becoming more sustainable, by clarifying what is expected of them and how to align their strategy and operations with different regulatory requirements and stakeholder and market expectations. This new standard on sustainable finance can build confidence in the financial sector and offer long-term benefit for everyone."

A version of this article originally appeared at Sustainable Investment.