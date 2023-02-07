Guilt-free flight? UK zero carbon aviation technologies secure £113m of funding

The UK government has today teamed up with industry to jointly back a raft of zero carbon flight technologies such as hydrogen-powered planes and flying taxis with £113m of new funding, in bid to help unlock "guilt-free flying" and support green jobs across the country.

The joint public-private funding, which is being made available through the government's Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) Programme, is being shared across a number of "cutting-edge" UK-based green flight projects and developers.

Successful funding bids include Bristol-based electric aircraft manufacturer Vertical Aerospace's plans to develop high-end, lightweight batteries for its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and projects led by Rolls-Royce to develop a liquid hydrogen combusting jet engine.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said the projects would help secure thousands of jobs across the aerospace supply chain and catalyse "hundreds of millions" of pounds of investment that will boost the UK's chances of leading in the global race to develop green aviation technologies and fuels.

"Guilt-free flying is within our reach, and we are backing the world-leading UK firms whose skills and ingenuity are going to make that dream a reality," said Business Secretary Grant Shapps. "As the whole world moves to greener forms of aviation, there is a massive opportunity for the UK's aerospace industry to secure clean, green jobs and growth for decades to come. Together with the companies that share our ambitions, we are determined to seize this moment."

Alongside the funding, the government is also seeking views from the aviation sector on how to deliver on its vision for achieving zero emissions airport operations within England by 2040, as part of a fresh call for evidence launched today.

Both the consultation and the funding are designed to support the government's Jet Zero Strategy which was launched last year. The moves have been announced today to coincide with the seventh meeting of the Jet Zero Council, comprising government figures and aviation experts who are working together to explore how to decarbonise flights in the UK.

It comes just weeks after ZeroAvia successfully completed the maiden flight of a 19-seat aircraft partially powered by a hydrogen fuel cell engine in the skies above Gloucestershire, as part of another project previously backed by the ATI.

A flurry of UK sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) projects also received government funding before Christmas 2022, including Virgin Atlantic's plan to complete the first ever net zero transatlantic flight on 100 per cent SAF between London and New York City later this year.

Vertical Aerospace CEO and founder Stephen Fitzpatrick - who is also the founder of energy supplier OVO - welcomed news of today's funding announcement.

"At Vertical, we are pioneering the most advanced electric aircraft in the world, right here in the UK," he said. "In the race to net zero, the ATI Programme is delivering a huge opportunity for the Government and industry to come together to create world-leading, British technologies and build British expertise."

However, the Jet Zero Strategy continues to face criticism from environmental campaigners who argue investment in early stage low carbon aviation technologies should be pursued in conjunction with efforts to reduce demand for flights.

The announcement comes on the same day that the Connected Places Catapult, the UK's innovation accelerator for cities, transport, and place leadership, announced a five-year deal with Glasgow Airport to create the UK's first Connected Airport Living Lab.

Under the Innovate UK funded partnership, Glasgow Airport will host trials of technologies, systems and, processes designed to enhance passenger experience, freight management, boost productivity, and accelerate the decarbonisation of ground and air operations - including the electrification of flights and the use of hydrogen fuels.