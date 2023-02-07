Government launches £32m scheme to upgrade ageing heat networks

A £32m cash injection to upgrade old and inefficient heat networks across England and Wales has been announced by the government today, in a move expected to help thousands of homes benefit from cheaper, lower carbon, and more efficient energy.

The newly launched Heat Network Efficiency Scheme, spearheaded by delivery partner Gemserve, is aimed at upgrading out of date equipment with more energy efficient alternatives such as replacement pumps, pipe insulation, and underfloor heating controls.

It will also also help fund "cutting edge data monitoring systems" to check heat networks are performing correctly, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

With some heat networks - which supply heat to buildings from a central source, thereby negating the need for individual gas boilers - having been installed more than 40 years ago without any upgrades since, the government warned some older systems were now inefficient due to poor maintenance or ageing equipment.

As such, it estimates improvements to existing heat networks delivered through the scheme could help people in more than 100,000 homes to reduce their energy use, leading to lower energy bills and carbon emissions.

The government said upgrades delivered through the funding scheme would also help reduce the number of heat network breakdowns that risk leaving households without heat or hot water, or result in homes and corridors becoming too hot through heat escaping through inefficient piping.

"This £32m boost will provide thousands of homes in England and Wales with cheaper, greener energy through upgrades these heat networks desperately need," said Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan. "We're investing in new heat networks, but it's just as important to maintain and refurbish existing systems to ensure all customers can benefit from reduced energy use and household bills."

The funding scheme forms part of the government's wider £288m Green Heat Network Fund. Those eligible to bid for funding include heat network operators such as universities, NHS Trusts, and charities, the government said.

Stephen Knight, director at national heat network consumer protection scheme Heat Trust, welcomed the funding announcement today, pointing out that ageing systems were heaping extra costs on households, while also emitting more carbon.

"At Heat Trust we sadly hear of far too many examples of inefficient and poorly performing heat networks," he explained. "These can result in much higher energy costs for residents, overheating corridors and frequent breakdowns.

"The rise in gas prices over the last year has meant that inefficient heat networks are now expensive for residents. The Heat Network Efficiency Scheme is therefore an important step in the right direction, and I would urge all those responsible for running heat networks to consider bidding for funding."