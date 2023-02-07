Reports: Rishi Sunak plots revival of DECC in reshuffle reset

Number 10 is reportedly considering a major reshuffle that could see the government restore a dedicated Energy Department on Whitehall, according to reports in The Sun.

The paper reported that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is plotting a sizable reshuffle after just over 100 days in office, in a bid to reignite his already embattled leadership and draw a line under the sacking of Party Chairman Nadhim Zahawi and the on-going bullying investigation into Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

Under the mooted plans the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) could be split into three new departments with the creation of a standalone Energy department, the merger of business functions within BEIS and the Department for International Trade, and the creation of a new Science and Digital department that would merge parts of BEIS and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport. Culture and Sport would then remain in a dedicated department.

"The focus is making government work better but in reality it leaves senior ministers looking over their shoulders," a source told The Sun.

The move would build on proposals put forward by Rishi Sunak during his initially failed leadership campaign last summer, when he floated plans for the restoration of a dedicated energy department.

It remains unclear where responsibility for climate policy would sit under the potential new Whitehall structure. But the restoration of a standalone energy department could mark a return of the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC), which was axed by Prime Minister Theresa May in her first reshuffle in 2016 with energy and climate responsibilities folded into the new BEIS.

The move divided Whitehall insiders at the time and any revival of DECC is likely to do so again. Some observers argued that embedding the energy and climate change brief within the larger business department gave Ministers more authority to drive forward decarbonisation efforts across government, while others argued a dedicated department and place at the Cabinet table for the energy and climate brief ensures climate action and the net zero transition has a higher profile in Westminster.

Number 10 declined to comment on the reports.

Splitting responsibilities for business and energy and climate policy would mirror the approach taken by the Labour opposition, which has Jonathan Reynolds as Shadow Business Secretary and Ed Miliband as Shadow Secretary for Climate Change and Net Zero.

Writing on Twitter, former government advisor Josh Buckland welcomed the reported move, arguing it would allow for more focus on delivery against the government's energy and climate goals. "No surprise on potential Energy Department given Rishi committed to it during summer leadership campaign," he said. "Having worked in government with standalone DECC and merged BEIS it feels like the right call. Disruption in short-term, but more clarity and focus on delivery once it's bedded in."

However, Greenpeace UK's director of policy, Dr Doug Parr, provided the alternative view, arguing that "without other fundamental reforms, re-establishing a Department for Energy will be as helpful as rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic".

"It's government policy and underinvestment that is holding back real action on the climate and energy crises, not the departments or ministers in place," he said. "Unless the new-look Department for Energy is given the freedom and funding to rapidly scale up renewable energy production - both offshore and on - to sure up domestic supply, as well as roll out a nationwide scheme to insulate the tens of millions of energy-wasting homes across the country, what's the point?"

Any reshuffle would come at a critical time for the UK's energy and climate policy landscape with Ministers required by the High Court to deliver an updated Net Zero Strategy and Number 10 and the Treasury facing a flurry of warnings in recent weeks from leading business groups who fear the UK risks squandering its leadership position in the global green industrial revolution without urgent action to catalyse a new wave of clean tech investment.

The CBI, a coalition of energy industry groups, and the SMMT have all argued in recent days that the passage of the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act and the proposed strengthening of the EU's green industry support package means the UK has to move swiftly to ensure the UK does not start to lag behind its economic competitors in the development of the low carbon industries that will dominate the coming decades.

A Ministerial shake-up would also spark fears among environmental campaigners over which Minister would be given responsibility for energy and climate policy. A reshuffle that folded the Department for International Trade into the Department for Business could require a new role for Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, who used her leadership campaign last summer to attack the government's net zero strategy, arguing an alternative but largely undefined approach was needed to meet the UK's climate goals.