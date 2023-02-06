UN chief: Fossil fuel firms without credible net zero plans 'should not be in business'

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: UN
Image:

Credit: UN

UN Secretary General António Guterres calls on governments, businesses, and investors to urgently step up action to deliver on climate and biodiversity goals

Fossil fuel companies raking in huge profits without credible net zero plans in place "should not be in business", according to UN Secretary General António Guterres, who today again called on businesses...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

