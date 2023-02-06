Aviva Investors presses portfolio firms to deliver 'robust and viable' climate transition plans

clock • 3 min read
Aviva plc head office in the City of London | Credit: Aviva
Image:

Aviva plc head office in the City of London | Credit: Aviva

The investor has today confirmed that the low carbon transition and reversing nature loss are among its top stewardship priorities for 2023

Aviva Investors has called on companies in its portfolio to publish "robust and viable" climate transition plans in 2023, as the asset manager today set out accelerating the low carbon transition, reversing...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

EV charging network operators confirm flurry of new projects

Amazon freshens up sustainable farming with first low impact lettuce

Most read
01

Reports: Rishi Sunak plots revival of DECC in reshuffle reset

07 February 2023 • 4 min read
02

Rishi Sunak orders creation of new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

07 February 2023 • 5 min read
03

UN chief: Fossil fuel firms without credible net zero plans 'should not be in business'

06 February 2023 • 3 min read
04

Guilt-free flight? UK zero carbon aviation technologies secure £113m of funding

07 February 2023 • 3 min read
05

Amazon freshens up sustainable farming with first low impact lettuce

07 February 2023 • 2 min read

More on Investment

Industrial decarbonisation hubs secure £6m funding boost
Investment

Industrial decarbonisation hubs secure £6m funding boost

Funding from The Industrial Decarbonisation Research and Innovation Centre (IDRIC) to support 20 research projects across the UK

Amber Rolt
clock 02 February 2023 • 2 min read
Temperate rainforests are native to the British Isles. Pictured: Coed Crafant | Credit: Ben Porter
Investment

Aviva awards $38m of funding to help restore Britain's lost rainforests

Project partner Wildlife Trusts commends Aviva for its 'far sighted approach' to nature-based solutions, as insurer pursues net reduction in carbon emissions from the mid-2030s onwards

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 02 February 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

Report: ESG investment funds swell in numbers despite disclosure failures

Number of environmental social governance funds achieving higher classification under European sustainable finance disclosure regulations rises in 2022

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 02 February 2023 • 2 min read