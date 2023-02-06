Australian battery start-up wins bid for Britishvolt

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Australian battery start-up wins bid for Britishvolt

EY says takeover by Recharge Industries is set to be finalised within a week

An Australian battery manufacturing start-up owned by a US investor group looks set to buy collapsed British company Britishvolt and revive plans to build the UK's first 'gigafactory' in Northumberland....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'The UK is challenging': Nissan warns over future of Sunderland battery plant

EV charging network operators confirm flurry of new projects

Most read
01

Reports: Rishi Sunak plots revival of DECC in reshuffle reset

07 February 2023 • 4 min read
02

Rishi Sunak orders creation of new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

07 February 2023 • 5 min read
03

UN chief: Fossil fuel firms without credible net zero plans 'should not be in business'

06 February 2023 • 3 min read
04

Guilt-free flight? UK zero carbon aviation technologies secure £113m of funding

07 February 2023 • 3 min read
05

Report: Only two onshore wind turbines installed in England in 2022

06 February 2023 • 4 min read

More on Automotive

Nissan's Sunderland car plant is the largest in the UK | Credit: Nissan
Automotive

'The UK is challenging': Nissan warns over future of Sunderland battery plant

Government urged to step up support for Sunderland factory to address risk of production being moved elsewhere

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 February 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: Gridserve
Automotive

EV charging network operators confirm flurry of new projects

A day after the auto industry warned the EV charger roll out is struggling to keep up with demand, Gridserve, Rolec EV, and MFG all announce new installation plans

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 February 2023 • 4 min read
Can the UK's chargepoint rollout keep pace with booming EV demand?
Automotive

Can the UK's chargepoint rollout keep pace with booming EV demand?

Positive growth in EV market defies economic uncertainty, but concerns mount that there are not enough charge points to support the switch to zero emission models

Amber Rolt
clock 06 February 2023 • 6 min read