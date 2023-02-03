Catering giant Compass reduces animal protein emissions by over a third

Catering giant Compass Group UK & I has announced that it has achieved a 36 per cent absolute reduction in emissions from animal proteins over the past 18 months, equating to an estimated reduction of 83,388 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

The catering business - which serves around 180 million meals a year across 4,000 locations - said the achievement has contributed to a significant reduction in its Scope 3 value chain emissions, which have now fallen by over 20 per cent against its 2019 baseline.

The company said it had identified animal proteins as a "carbon hotspot" in its supply chain and had introduced a range of measures to cut emissions from its meat by 28 per cent and from dairy and cheese by 47 per cent.

Compass Group shared the update in its first climate impact report, which aims to track progress against its commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2030. The company said the progress to date is in line with its science-based targets which it announced in September 2021.

Robin Mills, Compass Group's managing director, said that while its latest results were promising, he also acknowledged that the company and food industry as a whole "must move faster" to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

"Food unites us all and we have an extraordinary opportunity to come together and reduce the impact of our diets at scale," he added.

In addition to work to cut emissions in its supply chain, Compass Group said it is now working with a community of more than 4,000 chefs to reformulate more than 90,000 recipes to reduce their carbon footprint.

It also confirmed it is now using 100 per cent renewable electricity in its own operations - up from just two per cent in 2019.

The company also has a 100 per cent new electric car policy, which was introduced early ahead of its initial target date of 2024. Currently, 33 per cent of its fleet is electric, 18 per cent are hybrid, and all new vehicles on order are EVs.

And the report revealed how Compass has sponsored the development of a 92-acre plot at an innovative demonstrator farm in collaboration with specialist regenerative agriculture consultancy RegenFarmCo, Yorkshire Water, and Quorn Professionals to help pioneer the development of lower carbon foods.

The report also confirmed a raft of new targets, including a commitment to use no deforestation or deforestation-linked commodities by 2025 and to strengthen its emissions reduction targets to a 72 per cent cut in forest, land, and agriculture (FLAG) emissions by 2030 and a 90 per cent reduction in non-FLAG emissions by 2030. In addition, it said it would look to increase its non-food waste recycling by 65 per cent by 2030 across all its sites.

"We developed this report to share transparently the progress we have made since announcing our Climate Net Zero commitment," said Carolyn Ball, director of delivery for net zero at Compass Group.

"As knowledge and understanding continues to grow within our teams, our clients, suppliers and partners, we are seeing a gear shift across our entire value chain. There is a long way to go and no shortcuts to get there, but our responsibility and opportunity to act is as clear as it is compelling."