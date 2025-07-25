Ferrero Group to share traceability data for key ingredients

Owner of Ferrero Rocher chocolates and Nutella reveals plans to enhance traceability and visibility across its supply chain
Ferrero Group - the owner of Ferrero Rocher chocolates, Kinder Egg, and Nutella - has announced it is to share traceability data for its key ingredients, including cocoa, hazelnuts, and palm oils, for...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis