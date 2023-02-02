'Magic Bags': Aldi takes Too Good To Go food waste push to all UK stores

'Magic Bags': Aldi takes Too Good To Go food waste push to all UK stores

Supermarket estimates its latest initiative could save 4,000 tonnes of food from being wasted every year

Supermarket giant Aldi has announced it is to extend its partnership with food waste app Too Good To Go to cover all its 990 UK stores, in a move that should make it easier to stop thousands of tonnes of surplus food going to waste.

Following a successful trial last year, the supermarket said it will now offer surplus food bags at discounted prices at all its shops.

The 'Magic Bags' will contain a number of grocery products which are approaching their sell-by or use-by dates at less than a third of the retail price, which the supermarket said would mean customers pay just £3.30 for around £10 worth of food. Aldi estimates the approach could 4,000 tonnes of food from going to waste every year.

Customers will need to download the Too Good To Go app and search for their nearest Aldi store to reserve a 'Magic Bag' of food for collection.

The Too Good To Go app was originally launched in 2015 and connects businesses with surplus unsold food to customers keen to take advantage of a discount. The app now works with a global network of 178,785 businesses, including high profile food and retail outlets such as Yo Sushi!, Greene King pubs, Costa Coffee, Pret a Manger, and Morrisons.

"Rolling out our partnership with Too Good To Go is another way of allowing us to cut down on food waste, while also offering customers the opportunity to pick up our food at even lower prices," said Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi.

Sophie Trueman, managing director of Too Good To Go UK and Ireland, said last year's pilot project proved there was significant demand for the 'magic bags'.

"Having already had fantastic feedback during a successful trial period, I know our Too Good To Go community is going to jump at the chance to save Magic Bags from their local Aldi and prevent even more good food from going to waste," she said.

The offer is the latest in a series of food waste initiatives from Aldi, after it last month announced it was partnering with Company Shop Group to redistribute surplus food from its country-wide portfolio of warehouses which Aldi said could save 2,860 tonnes of food from being wasted every year. The supermarket also announced recently that it had donated more than 30 million meals to good causes since 2019 through its partnership with Neighbourly.

