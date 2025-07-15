Osprey Charging secures £110m multi-bank funding package

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Osprey’s 16-charger ultra-rapid EV charging hub at Buckfastleigh on the Devon Expressway - Credit: Osprey Charging
Image:

Osprey’s 16-charger ultra-rapid EV charging hub at Buckfastleigh on the Devon Expressway - Credit: Osprey Charging

New debt facilities include funding from government-backed National Wealth Fund

Osprey Charging's plans to accelerate the roll out of super-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging across the UK received a major boost today, after the company announced it has secured a multi-bank funding...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Government urged to extend grants to air con heat pumps

Transition finance: The time to have your say is now

More on Automotive

Electric Car Grant: The 'spark' the EV market needs or 'a waste of taxpayers' money'?
Automotive

Electric Car Grant: The 'spark' the EV market needs or 'a waste of taxpayers' money'?

Auto industry leaders, campaigners, and climate experts react to the launch of a revamped grant scheme offering motorists up to £3,750 off selected EVs

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 15 July 2025 • 10 min read
Osprey Charging secures £110m multi-bank funding package
Automotive

Osprey Charging secures £110m multi-bank funding package

New debt facilities include funding from government-backed National Wealth Fund

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 July 2025 • 2 min read
'A vital boost': Government revives electric car grant scheme with new £650m fund
Automotive

'A vital boost': Government revives electric car grant scheme with new £650m fund

Discounted EVs expected at dealerships 'within weeks', after government launches revamped grant scheme offering motorists up to £3,750 off approved electric vehicle models

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 July 2025 • 7 min read