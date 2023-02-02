'Core environmental standards': Government urged to strengthen trade deal conditions

The government has today been urged to introduce 'core environmental standards' that would apply to all UK food imports and underpin all post-Brexit trading agreements.

The proposals, put together in a new paper from WWF and the Institute of Development Studies (IDS), argue the UK should set minimum environmental requirements for all imported food in order to protect UK farming from unfair competition from cheaper goods produced to poorer environmental standards overseas.

The report argues that without clear and universal standards for imports, the UK's trade policy could undermine the government's plans to encourage farmers in the UK to boost nature recovery and protection through reforms to subsidies.

While the UK imposes regulations on domestic farmers to protect the environment and animal welfare, the same requirements are not placed of food that is imported to the UK.

"We know that we can farm in a way that benefits both people and nature but to get there, we need to align our trade policy with our environmental goals," said Angela Francis, director of policy solutions at WWF-UK. "The UK can do this by developing core environmental standards for all food imports, and supporting developing country farmers to meet those standards through financial and technical support for the modern agroecological practices that will generate more resilient income and lower inputs costs."

Standards to increase the sustainability credentials of food imported from abroad would complement the government's ongoing agricultural reform agenda, the paper argued.

Farming groups have warned that without action to tackle unfair competition from overseas it may prove harder to encourage farmers to sign up to the government's new Environmental Land Management scheme (ELMs), which are designed to provide "public money for public goods".

The government faced significant criticism last year for signing post-Brexit free trade agreements with New Zealand and Australia that permit the sale of foreign food products produced to significantly lower animal welfare and environmental standards than allowed in the UK.

Some free trade advocates have argued that introducing more demanding environmental and climate standards into trade deals could restrict trade and lead to higher prices for consumers.

But today's report argues that to prevent the introduction of core environmental standards negatively impacting exporters from the Global South, they should be accompanied with a financial support package to help producers comply with the new requirements.

"Sustainability standards and regulations for trade can have positive and negative spillovers for the poor, such that 'inclusive' trade may often conflict with 'sustainable' trade," said Amrita Saha, research fellow and lead on trade and development at IDS. "These trade-offs between inclusion and sustainability need to be carefully considered in trade policy.

"Aligning trade policy with support for sustainable and inclusive food systems requires a focus on scaling finance to support Global South producer compliance to core environmental standards."

In response, the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the UK had "a large and highly resilient food supply chain", and reiterated its claim that international trade would not undermine domestic environmental standards.

"Our high degree of food security is built on supply from diverse sources; strong domestic production as well as imports through stable trade routes," Defra said in a statement. "In line with the manifesto commitment, the UK's high environmental protection, animal welfare and food standards will not be compromised by our international trade. We are committed to an approach that protects and advances the interests of UK farmers, food producers and consumers."

The Department added: "The government is in regular contact with the food and farming industries to ensure they are well prepared for a range of scenarios, and we continue to take all the necessary steps to ensure people across the country have the food they need."