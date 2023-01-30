Post-Britishvolt: Business leaders warn policy action needed to drive EV investment

Government faces growing calls to deliver more ambitious policy framework to support growth of UK's EV sector
Business leaders and campaigners from across the automotive sector have today called on the government to establish clearer and more ambitious policy landscape for the UK's fast expanding electric vehicles...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial