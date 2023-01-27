Creating a buzz: Zenobē unveils fleet electrification innovation centre

Stuart Stone
Creating a buzz: Zenobē unveils fleet electrification innovation centre

EV fleet and battery storage firm is inviting operators interested in fleet electrification to collaborate at its new innovation hub in Portsmouth

Clean tech developer Zenobē will today cut the ribbon on a new "technology-agnostic" test site in Portsmouth designed to trial charging solutions for electric vehicle (EV) fleet operators.

The facility is set to be officially opened later this morning by Porstmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt at an event that will showcase the new innovation centre's facilities for charging multiple buses and electric cars at once.

The site, which also features a 100kW battery storage asset made from refurbished EV batteries, aims to allow Zenobē to gauge how innovations such as vehicle to grid (V2G) and other grid enhancement services cope with real-world charging scenarios and site-specific factors, such as grid limitations or battery degradation.

The centre will also trial different models of charger and EVs to provide fleet operators with further insights into how best to manage the switch to zero emission models.

Zenobē said it hoped to use the software and charging infrastructure trials carried out at the site to make better informed decisions when tendering for EV, charger, and supporting infrastructure projects.

Steven Meersman, founder director at Zenobē, said the Innovation Centre represented an evolution of the company's service offering. "It will ensure we give even better service to our customers in two ways - by testing components, chargers and other equipment continuously and by enabling us to commission and integrate equipment before anything arrives on site ensuring a smooth customer experience during this important but sometimes overwhelming transition to zero emission fleets" he explained.

Zenobē is now inviting operators interested in electrifying their fleet to visit and discuss onward steps towards fleet electrification in support of their net zero and clean air targets.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Mordaunt welcomed the latest addition to Portsmouth's growing clean energy technology ecosystem.

"Zenobē's new Innovation Centre facility and its commitment to continuously testing and researching new technology that supports the sustainable transition of the UK's bus, truck and van fleets to electric will ensure that we meet our ambitious commitment to our net zero goals," she said.

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

