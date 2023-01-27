BSI unveils new standard for establishing corporate 'purpose beyond profit'

The British Standards Institute (BSI) has today launched a "world first" standard aimed at helping businesses identify a purpose beyond the maximisation of profit, and aligning it with their decision making.

The standards body said 'PAS 808: Purpose-Driven Organizations: Worldviews, Principles and Behaviours' had been designed to help companies and organisations restore public trust by demonstrating "they are genuinely purpose led and committed to do the right thing", such as through their climate and environmental efforts.

The idea of businesses embedding a wider 'purpose' for their activities beyond merely generating enough revenues to support their workforce and deliver profit to shareholders has gained increasing traction in recent years in the corporate world, most notably through the ESG investment trend and the rapidly growing B Corp movement.

The trend comes amid increasing interest in environmental sustainability among consumers and employees, as well as growing pressure on companies from investors and policymakers for them to demonstrate greater corporate responsibility and respond to escalating climate and environmental risks.

BSI said the new standard aimed to provide a practical guide for firms to develop their own strategies for embedding purpose across their business, while also setting out common terms, definitions, and associated behaviours and activities adopted by purpose-driven organisations.

"This is the world's first standard offering guidance to organisations globally on what corporate purpose is, what the principles and behaviors of a successful purpose-driven organisation are, and how organisations can align their decision-making with their stated purpose," it said.

The new standard and its guidance has been developed by a steering group of representiatives from a range of organisations, including the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), the Wildlife Trusts, and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

Business figures from John Lewis Partnership, KPMG, Anglian Water, JLL, and others were also among those on the steering group for the new standard.

The announcement comes alongside survey results released by BSI today showing that almost half - 47 per cent - of firms consider a company's purpose when making a purchasing decision, and that two-thirds will abandon products or businesses they believe act inconsistently with their purpose.

The survey, which was carried out by pollster OnePoll, quizzed 2,000 UK consumers and 350 UK business leaders during June and July last summer on their views on how corporate purpose impacts business and buying decisions.

It found 68 per cent of consumers were willing to spend more money with a company that sticks to its stated purpose, yet only a fifth - 21 per cent - of the company leaders polled felt that a lack of purpose could be detrimental to business, which BSI said suggested a disconnect between the two groups on the issue.

Elsewhere, the survey of business leaders found that most organisations - 63 per cent of those polled - already have a stated, written purpose beyond merely maximising profit, and that 78 per cent consider the purpose of other organisations they use or work with.

However, around two-thirds of business leaders in the poll said they did not frame or measure the delivery of their company's purpose through an independent third party.

Anne Hayes, director of sectors at BSI, said the poll findings demonstrated that "urgent action is needed to align organisations with a sustainable future".

"There is a growing consensus that purpose-driven organisations may hold the key and that there could be a clear dividend to business purpose," she said.

"We live in an age where organisations that lose the trust of their customers also stand to lose their business. PAS 808 represents a watershed moment in helping them meet the pressing challenge of aligning their purpose with their actions. We are proud to have convened a range of stakeholders to demystify what a good purpose-driven organization looks like and provide a framework for accountability."