More quantitative easing than fuel poverty alleviation: The problem with the Winter Fuel Payment scheme

The billions paid out to pensioner households each winter are failing to tackle rising levels of fuel poverty, writes Andrew Warren
The Winter Fuel Payment scheme was long the largest single item of annual public expenditure linked directly to fuel usage. Now in its 26th year of operation, it currently costs the taxpayer around £3.6bn...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial