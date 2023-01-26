Balance Power debuts Net Zero Power brand

Clean energy infrastructure developer Balance Power has today launched a new brand designed to help businesses tackle record-breaking energy costs and accelerate their decarbonisation efforts.

The developer of solar, energy storage, and flexible grid projects said its new Net Zero Power division would work directly with businesses customers to help them access clean energy technologies that can reduce energy bills and carbon emissions.

The new service will see the company assess clients' energy needs to determine the optimum clean energy solution for their organisation, be it rooftop solar, ground-mounted solar, battery energy storage system (BESS) or green hydrogen. Where onsite clean technologies are not appropriate, Net Zero Power will also offer the option of developing renewable energy projects off site that can provide clients with access to cost-competitive clean power.

The launch follows Balance Power's announcement last autumn of a partnership with TagEnergy to build, own, and operate 500MW of new energy projects, mobilising over £300m of investment in the process.

Phil Thompson, CEO of Balance Power and Net Zero Power, said the new service represented the logical next step in the company's evolution. "For years we have been developing projects that have made a meaningful impact on providing low-cost energy to the grid and decarbonising energy supplies," he said. "However, once this power is in the grid many additional charges are passed to businesses. It has long been our goal that the energy we generate can be consumed directly by local businesses, thus significantly reducing costs.

"As businesses come under increasing pressure to reach net zero and strive for ways to create a competitive edge, we can now help them reach their goals while continuing to work with landowners, communities and local authorities to fundamentally shift how the UK produces and uses power."

Nick Provost, general manager at Net Zero Power, said the new approach could help the many businesses across the UK that are struggling to deliver on their clean energy goals and are concerned about the impact of rising energy bills.

"We continually hear of businesses worried about meeting their energy targets because of leasing agreements or because they simply don't have the space," he said. "Our project development expertise helps businesses overcome obstacles and provide solutions where others have not been able to. No company should be left behind in the drive to reach net zero, and we can help ensure they contribute to and benefit from the energy transition."