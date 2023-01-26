Britishvolt: Australian battery start-up considers move to revive gigafactory plans

An Australian battery start-up has reportedly become the latest company to express interest in buying collapsed battery firm Britishvolt and reviving its plans to construct a major 'gigafactory' in Northumberland.

The Australian Financial Review reported yesterday that Recharge Industries, which is planning to build a battery production plant near Melbourne, had made a preliminary bid for Britishvolt after it collapsed into administration earlier this month.

More than a dozen companies have reportedly expressed an interest in buying Britishvolt's assets, which includes a site on the Northumberland coast with a deepwater port and access to renewable energy and rail links, as well as more than two dozen technical experts.

Mining company Glencore, an initial investor in Britishvolt, investor group DeaLab and Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors are understood to have expressed interest in the site, according to various media reports.

In an interview with the Financial Times yesterday, the founder of Recharge Industries, David Collard, revealed his company would focus on scaling up the development of batteries based on lithium technologies at the site, to bring it in line with its plans for battery production in Australia, rather than the cobalt and nickel batteries planned by Britishvolt.

He said the British company's decision to only focus on batteries for the electric vehicle market, instead of diversifying into energy infrastructure systems, had been a fundamental weakness in its business model. He also questioned the firm's decision to spend so much capital on building intellectual property for new battery technologies and ramping up external expectations of the project's potential.

Collard added there was a risk of Britishvolt being acquired by a Chinese company looking to further strengthen the country's dominance in the global battery market. In contrast, a deal with his firm would tighten ties between Australia and the UK following the recent signing of a free trade agreement and a defence deal, he argued.

The government has stipulated that any bidder taking over the site will need to have at least £150m of working capital in order to access the £100m grant the UK government has said it will provide to support the gigafactory project.

The news comes as the latest figures from auto body SMMT reveal that car manufacturing in the UK collapsed to its lowest level in 66 years in 2022, as the industry continued to battle significant headwinds, including the global manufacturing chip shortage and on-going Brexit-related trade barriers.

Despite these challenges, UK factories turned out a record 234,066 battery electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid electric vehicles, representing almost a third of all car production.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said the figures highlighted the urgent need to scale battery production in the country or risk investment in new EV production lines migrating overseas.

"These figures reflect just how tough 2022 was for UK car manufacturing, though we still made more electric vehicles than ever before - high value, cutting edge models, in demand around the world," he said. "The potential for this sector to deliver economic growth by building more of these zero emission models is self-evident, however, we must make the right decisions now.

"This means shaping a strategy to drive rapid upscaling of UK battery production and the shift to electric vehicles based on the UK automotive sector's fundamental strengths - a highly skilled and flexible workforce, engineering excellence, technical innovation and productivity levels that are amongst the best in Europe."