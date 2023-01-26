Faraday Challenge: UK's EV battery sector receives £27m jump start

The UK's electric vehicle (EV) sector received a jump start today with the announcement that £27.6m in government-backed funding has been awarded to 17 projects through the Faraday Battery Challenge.

The directors of the challenge said all the selected projects demonstrated a balance between specific technical, market, and business requirements which would help to move battery innovation from technological potential to commercial reality, while helping to ensure the UK can meet its net zero commitments by 2050.

"Efficient and reliable batteries are the key to powering new, green industries that will create jobs and enable our UK-made transition to net zero - from our world-leading renewables industry to our growing electric vehicle sector," said Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani.

"This government is providing record funding for the Faraday Battery Challenge, unlocking industry investment in projects like these that build our competitive edge in these vitally important technologies."

The new projects cover a range of different technologies and are focused on different parts of the battery value chain, as the government looks to boost the UK's EV battery supply chain. The challenge is specifically aimed at backing projects that can improve battery performance, reduce the cost of batteries, develop more efficient and globally competitive manufacturing processes, develop more sustainable batteries, and accelerate the development and deployment of battery technology.

One of the projects to receive finding was led by OXLiD Ltd which is exploring the potential for Lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries, which the directors of the challenge hailed as a "promising" energy storage technology for applications where high performance and lightweight batteries are needed, such as in electric aircraft.

Moving forwards the project will be focus on the development of Quasi-Solid-State Li-S batteries, which the directors said could "significantly" improve the number of times that Li-S batteries can be cycled before they reach their end of life, the amount of energy which the Li-S batteries can store per unit volume, and the temperature range over which Li-S batteries can operate.

Similarly, the EXtrAPower project led by Nyobolt Ltd received funding to support the development of its "ultra-fast" charging battery technology, which aims to drop the time taken to fully charge a vehicle from hours to minutes.

Battery waste is another element of the value chain which the Faraday Challenge has considered in its funding. The directors estimated that with EV ownership increasing the UK could create more than 11 million tons of battery waste every year by 2030, enough to fill Wembley Stadium almost 20 times every year.

As such, Devon-based Altilium Metals Ltd has received funding to develop its circular economy approach to battery processing with its CAM-EV project exploring how to recover the critical metals from old EV batteries and process them effectively so that they can be re-used in new batteries.

"As we move towards a net zero future the UK's electric vehicle industry must continue to evolve," said Tony Harper, challenge director for the Faraday Battery Challenge.

"These winning projects have all shown how their ideas can potentially accelerate the development of technologies or business practices in the UK. I look forward to seeing how their innovations help to significantly advance the performance characteristics of batteries for electric vehicles.​"