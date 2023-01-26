Faraday Challenge: UK's EV battery sector receives £27m jump start

clock • 3 min read
Faraday Challenge: UK's EV battery sector receives £27m jump start

The Faraday Battery Challenge has awarded latest wave of funding to 17 UK based firms working on cutting-edge battery innovations

The UK's electric vehicle (EV) sector received a jump start today with the announcement that £27.6m in government-backed funding has been awarded to 17 projects through the Faraday Battery Challenge.

The directors of the challenge said all the selected projects demonstrated a balance between specific technical, market, and business requirements which would help to move battery innovation from technological potential to commercial reality, while helping to ensure the UK can meet its net zero commitments by 2050.

"Efficient and reliable batteries are the key to powering new, green industries that will create jobs and enable our UK-made transition to net zero - from our world-leading renewables industry to our growing electric vehicle sector," said Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani.

"This government is providing record funding for the Faraday Battery Challenge, unlocking industry investment in projects like these that build our competitive edge in these vitally important technologies." 

The new projects cover a range of different technologies and are focused on different parts of the battery value chain, as the government looks to boost the UK's EV battery supply chain. The challenge is specifically aimed at backing projects that can improve battery performance, reduce the cost of batteries, develop more efficient and globally competitive manufacturing processes, develop more sustainable batteries, and accelerate the development and deployment of battery technology.

One of the projects to receive finding was led by OXLiD Ltd which is exploring the potential for Lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries, which the directors of the challenge hailed as a "promising" energy storage technology for applications where high performance and lightweight batteries are needed, such as in electric aircraft.

Moving forwards the project will be focus on the development of Quasi-Solid-State Li-S batteries, which the directors said could "significantly" improve the number of times that Li-S batteries can be cycled before they reach their end of life, the amount of energy which the Li-S batteries can store per unit volume, and the temperature range over which Li-S batteries can operate.

Similarly, the EXtrAPower project led by Nyobolt Ltd received funding to support the development of its "ultra-fast" charging battery technology, which aims to drop the time taken to fully charge a vehicle from hours to minutes.

Battery waste is another element of the value chain which the Faraday Challenge has considered in its funding. The directors estimated that with EV ownership increasing the UK could create more than 11 million tons of battery waste every year by 2030, enough to fill Wembley Stadium almost 20 times every year.

As such, Devon-based Altilium Metals Ltd has received funding to develop its circular economy approach to battery processing with its CAM-EV project exploring how to recover the critical metals from old EV batteries and process them effectively so that they can be re-used in new batteries.

"As we move towards a net zero future the UK's electric vehicle industry must continue to evolve," said Tony Harper, challenge director for the Faraday Battery Challenge.

"These winning projects have all shown how their ideas can potentially accelerate the development of technologies or business practices in the UK. I look forward to seeing how their innovations help to significantly advance the performance characteristics of batteries for electric vehicles.​" 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Honda announces new EV division

'Asleep at the wheel': Labour accuses government of stalling EV transition

Most read
01

'Climate quitting': One-in-three young people have rejected a job over employers' weak ESG credentials

24 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Government confirms plan to accelerate roll out of Sustainable Farming Incentive

26 January 2023 • 5 min read
03

Could timber workplaces help draw people back to the office?

25 January 2023 • 10 min read
04

Eurostar merges with Thalys in bid to boost passenger numbers

25 January 2023 • 3 min read
05

Follow the green brick road: Government awards £30m to carbon-cutting road projects

25 January 2023 • 2 min read

More on Automotive

Britishvolt: Australian battery start-up considers move to revive gigafactory plans
Automotive

Britishvolt: Australian battery start-up considers move to revive gigafactory plans

Recharge Industries is reportedly interested in rescuing embattled project to build a major electric vehicle battery plant in northern England

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 26 January 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: Honda
Automotive

Honda announces new EV division

The car maker has this week unveiled a new arm of its business which will be solely focused on EV production and strategy

Amber Rolt
clock 26 January 2023 • 1 min read
'Asleep at the wheel': Labour accuses government of stalling EV transition
Automotive

'Asleep at the wheel': Labour accuses government of stalling EV transition

Labour suggests latest figures from DfT reveal that government is falling 'far behind' in the race to deliver on its EV charger goals

Amber Rolt
clock 26 January 2023 • 2 min read