'Asleep at the wheel': Labour accuses government of stalling EV transition

Labour has warned the government is off track to meet the UK's targets for new electric vehicle (EV) chargers, after new figures yesterday confirmed only 9,000 chargers were installed last year.

Figures published yesterday by the Department for Transport (DfT) showed that there are just over 37,000 public charging points in the UK, with 8,680 chargers installed in the past year. The statistics confirmed 6,887 chargers were rated as 'rapid' devices or above, representing 19 per cent of all charging devices, while 21,255 were rated 'fast' chargers, accounting for over half of all public charging devices

However, Labour warned that based on the current rate of installation the UK was on track to meet the government's goal of 300,000 public charge points by 2030 fully 20 years later than planned.

The Opposition also criticised the delays to the roll out of the government's Rapid Charging Fund, which was first announced three years ago, and the failure to confirm plans for a new zero-emission vehicle mandate for car manufacturers.

"There is no time to lose on charging infrastructure, but the Conservatives are asleep at the wheel," said Louise Haigh, Labour's shadow secretary of state for transport. who yesterday convened a roundtable of auto industry leaders to discuss plans for the transition to EVs.

She added that "never-ending" chaos in the Conservative government has delayed key projects and risks stalling the switch to EVs.

"Labour will help drive the electric vehicle transition, helping those on low to middle incomes with the up-front costs, and we will accelerate the roll-out of charging points to make it easier to own an electric car wherever you live," she added.

Labour's criticism echoes that from parts of the auto industry, which has warned the expansion of the charging network is struggling to keep pace with the growing numbers of EVs on the road, leading to queues for chargers at some sites.

However, a separate report on the UK's EV charging network published earlier this week suggested the market was well placed to accelerate the roll out of new chargers and deliver on the target for 2030. Research firm New AutoMotive said that while the sector continues to face a number of barriers to deployment, including industry uncertainty over the future of the proposed zero emission vehicle mandate, it is broadly on track to deliver its goal of installing 300,000 chargers by 2030.

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said: "We want to maximise the opportunities available for motorists to switch to electric vehicles and have spent more than £2bn to accelerate the transition. Alongside industry, we have supported the installation of over 37,000 publicly available chargepoints and expect this to expand tenfold by the end of the decade."