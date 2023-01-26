Government confirms plan to accelerate roll out of Sustainable Farming Incentive

The government has today published a long-awaited update to its farming subsidy reform plans, confirming it intends to accelerate the roll out of its new Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme and provide payments to farmers that undertake environmental actions from later this year.

Following months of complaints from farming and environmental groups that the government had not provided sufficient clarity as to how the sweeping package of reforms to agricultural subsidies will work in practice, the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) will today provide an in-depth update on its plans for both the SFI and the Countryside Stewardship Plus scheme, which will incentivise farmers to work together to deliver large scale environmental improvements.

The government said the update meant farmers and landowners were "now able to plan ahead with clarity on payments across both schemes in 2023 and 2024".

"Farmers are at the heart of our economy - producing the food on our tables as well as being the custodians of the land it comes from," said Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey. "These two roles go hand-in-hand and we are speeding up the roll out of our farming schemes so that everyone can be financially supported as they protect the planet while producing food more sustainably."

The SFI and the Countryside Stewardship Plus scheme are two components of the government's overarching Environmental Land Management (ELM) regime, which is designed to replace the EU-derived approach of paying farmers based on how much land they own. Instead, the new schemes will reward farmers based on their delivery of a range of improvements that help deliver on the UK's climate and biodiversity goals.

Today's update confirms that six additional standards are to be added to the SFI this year, alongside three existing standards covering soil and moorland health. The new standards mean farmers can receive payment for agreeing to deliver actions to improve hedgerows, grassland, arable and horticultural land, pest management, and nutrient management.

Defra also confirmed what farmers can expect to be paid through an enhanced version of the Countryside Stewardship scheme, which will see around 30 additional actions available to farmers by the end of 2024. The expansion builds on the more than 250 actions farmers can take at present to secure payments through the scheme, which already covers thousands of farm businesses.

The new Countryside Stewardship Plus scheme will reward farmers for taking coordinated action, working with neighbouring farms and landowners to deliver climate and nature goals, such as managing floodplain meadows to reduce flood risk and improve biodiversity, restoring and maintaining peatland for carbon capture and storage, and enhancing and managing woodland to mitigate against drought and enhance its resilience to climate change.

In addition, Defra today confirmed it will open applications for the second round of its Landscape Recovery scheme in the Spring to support ambitious large-scale nature recovery projects, such as rewilding projects to recover ancient woodlands, wetlands, and salt marshes.

The government said the next phase of the scheme would look to build on a successful launch that last year saw 22 projects that aim to restore nearly 700km of rivers and protect and enhance 263 species awarded with funding.

Defra said the new schemes had been designed to be as "flexible and accessible as possible", with farmers and landowners able to apply online to access the different schemes.

Martin Lines, chair of the Nature Friendly Farming Network, gave the new standards a "cautious welcome".

"This is a positive development in what's been a long road to getting clarity on the future of farm payments for managing hedgerows, wildflower meadows and other essential ecosystems," he said. "However, individual actions on their own won't achieve our climate and nature targets. There remains the need for join-up between actions to avoid a piecemeal approach. Whilst it's not perfect, it's a start."

He also called on the farming industry to now "step up and grasp the opportunity of maximising the potential that farming with nature can bring". "For many farmers, this will be the beginning of a journey to nature-friendly farming and Defra must pull out all the stops in giving farmers consistent support and a clear roadmap towards a truly holistic and sustainable farming industry," he added.

The NFU similarly welcomed the clarity provided by the new plans. David Exwood, vice president at the group, said it was "encouraging that Defra has provided us with more detail on the future of the ELM programme and brought forward a broader, more flexible offer for the Sustainable Farming Incentive".

"Information on the six new standards for SFI 2023, payments rates, as well as the evolving Countryside Stewardship scheme, is incredibly useful and provides some of the clarity we have been asking for," he added.

However, he also stressed that for farmers and growers to make crucial long-term decisions it was "vital they have the full scheme details as soon as possible and know how the different schemes will work together".

"If ELMs is to be successful, we've always said that it needs to be simple, provide certainty and fairly reward farmers for taking part," he said. "This means schemes being developed that are inclusive and available to every farm business - whether upland or lowland, tenant or owner-occupied. British farmers are committed to delivering net zero agriculture by 2040, and the NFU remains committed to working with Defra to improve its ELM offer. It's in all our interests to ensure sustainable, climate-friendly British farming in the future, with farmers producing food alongside their work in maintaining and protecting the environment."

Meanwhile, Dustin Benton, policy director at think tank Green Alliance, urged the government to move quickly to expand the Landscape Recovery component of the new subsidy regime. "Defra's Landscape Recovery scheme [the pillar of the Environmental Land Management schemes that is most focused on restoring nature] has already been shown to be hugely popular among farmers across the country," he said. "Our analysis shows that rapidly expanding the scheme could increase farm incomes by a fifth on the least productive land, help to nearly double wildlife numbers, and that this could be done without increasing imports of food from abroad."

Some commentators also raised concerns about the government's ability to manage and police the new schemes. Dr Nick Kirsop-Taylor, a Lecturer in Public Policy and Administration at the University of Exeter, welcomed the clarity provided by the new plans, but warned "the policy-devil will be in the implementation-detail".

"The bad news is that key institutions tasked with overseeing the implementation of ELMS have been systematically stripped to the bone over a decade of austerity-induced de-funding," he said. "The UK has one of the most de-regulated environment and land governance spaces in the global north. The 'success' of our model relies heavily on well-funded, well-staffed, well-led and ambitious regulatory agencies operating at arms-length from government - and right now they at their nadir.

"So, whilst the news today about ELMS is broadly to be welcomed, the scheme will only lead to the outcomes for nature that all parts of British society want when our environmental agencies are put on a long-term stable footing by being given the funds and people they need. Otherwise, we risk having world-leading agri-environmental policy that's badly implemented."