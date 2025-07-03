Nearly 9,000 new EV chargers installed in first half of 2025

4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Latest figures from Zapmap indicate UK could be on track to meet target of 300,000 chargers by 2030

More than 8,500 new electric vehicle (EV) charge points were installed in the UK in the first half of this year, taking the UK's total EV charging infrastructure to 82,369 charge points at 40,479 locations....

