Floating offshore wind test site could provide UK economy with £690m boost

clock • 2 min read
Finished wind turbines from the Kincardine floating wind farm being towed into place | Credit: Statkraft, Cobra Group
Image:

Finished wind turbines from the Kincardine floating wind farm being towed into place | Credit: Statkraft, Cobra Group

Analysts estimate European Marine Energy Centre's proposed test site could offer substantial economic benefits and help wind developers test new technologies

A proposed 100MW floating offshore wind test and demonstration site off the coast of Orkney, Scotland, could provide an estimated £690m boost to the UK economy, according to a new analysis from the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC).

EMEC, which is based in Orkney and has played a leading role in the testing of a host of marine energy technologies, first announced plans for the new test site last year and is currently looking to secure a lease for the proposed 100MW project.

Based around 20km west of Orkney, the site would offering wind developers from around the world a platform to test new floating wind turbine technologies, prove performance, and de-risk projects, while also helping the UK meet its target to develop 5GW floating offshore wind by 2030

EMEC's plans for the proposed test site comprise six individual berths to accommodate floating offshore wind turbines with up to 20MW of rated capacity. Four of the six berths will be grid-connected, while an additional two berths will be reserved for 'power-to-X' applications.

EMEC said the test site could be used by wind farm developers to test components, such as moorings, turbines, and floating structures in a real world offshore environment.

EMEC instructed analysts from BiGGAR Economics to calculate the benefits the site could generate for the UK economy. It calculated that the site has the potential to generate £690m of gross value add (GVA) to the economy, £442m of which it said would accrue in Scotland. Analysts also estimated the site could create as many as 4,160 jobs in the UK, 2,220 of which would be in Scotland during the project's expected 25-year lifetime.

Graeme Blackett, director at BiGGAR Economics, said that the potential economic benefits of the test centre "highlights the strategic economic role the centre will play, providing a real-world testing and demonstration facility, encouraging innovation and accelerating deployment of floating offshore wind".

Matthew Finn, EMEC's commercial director, said that establishing the test centre would also help cement the UK's position as a first mover in offshore energy technologies and encourage international companies to establish themselves in the UK.

"The UK government set very clear ambitions of 5 GW floating offshore wind by 2030 with estimates that could deliver a GVA of £43.6bn to the UK," he added.

"The development of a floating wind test site aligns with the British Energy Security Strategy which outlines a clear need for continued support for R&D to drive through the commercialisation of technologies, bring down costs and provide assurance to investors regarding the viability of an emerging technology."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

A SAF bet? Conservative MPs urge government to strengthen 'Jet Zero' plans

CMA reveals plans to relax competition rules to help accelerate climate action

Most read
01

'Climate quitting': One-in-three young people have rejected a job over employers' weak ESG credentials

24 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Could timber workplaces help draw people back to the office?

25 January 2023 • 10 min read
03

Sky to serve up carbon labels on staff café and restaurant menus

25 January 2023 • 4 min read
04

Hospitality giant Sodexo slashes emissions by a third

24 January 2023 • 3 min read
05

'Perilously close': Doomsday Clock hits 90 seconds to midnight

24 January 2023 • 2 min read

More on Wind

Crown Estate inks leases for 8GW wave of offshore wind projects
Wind

Crown Estate inks leases for 8GW wave of offshore wind projects

Firm signs half a dozen new offshore wind farm agreements which could result in enough power for seven million homes

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 January 2023 • 4 min read
Plans for two Scottish Green Freeports receive green light
Wind

Plans for two Scottish Green Freeports receive green light

UK and Scottish government back plans for new green ports in Inverness and Cromarty Firth and the Firth of Forth

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 January 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Wind

Blustery weather pushes UK wind power to record 21.6GW

Britain's onshore and offshore wind turbines set yet anothe generation record on 10 January, National Grid ESO confirms

Amber Rolt
clock 11 January 2023 • 2 min read