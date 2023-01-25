Railpen acquires Cambridgeshire solar project

Bracks solar farm in Cambridgeshire / Credit: BayWa re
Image:

Bracks solar farm in Cambridgeshire / Credit: BayWa re

Bracks solar farm is expected to provide renewable energy to around 8,700 homes

Railpen has expanded its renewable assets portfolio with the acquisition of Bracks solar farm, located in Cambridgeshire.

The investment manager for the Railways Pension Scheme, which has assets under management of £37bn, has continued its investments in the UK renewable energy sector with the purchase of the 30 Meagwatt peak solar farm.

The solar farm, formerly owned by renewable energy company BayWa r. e., is expected to provide clean energy to approximately 8,700 homes.

The acquisition marks the second collaboration between Railpen and BayWa r.e. following the purchase of the Tralog Wind Farm in 2019. This latest acquisition follows the pension manager's investments in the Margam and Sleaford renewable energy plants.

Railpen investment manager Alena Antonava said: "Bracks is a great addition to Railpen's renewable assets portfolio, alongside our existing onshore wind, biomass, and energy storage investments. Bracks, once constructed, will be delivering secure and stable income to our scheme members whilst supporting Railpen's commitments to achieve net zero across its investment portfolio.

"Our continued investment in renewal energy also supports the UK government in achieving its decarbonisation targets. We look forward to our continued working relationship with the experienced team of BayWa r.e."

BayWa r.e UK and Ireland managing director John Milligan added: "Securing reliable and economical long-term supply of domestically generated energy is more essential than ever in the face of the climate and energy crises. The implementation of renewable energy projects is key to this, and we are delighted to have brought Bracks to the point of being an attractive investment opportunity for our customers.

"This project will also make an important contribution to the UK government's ambitions in meeting its net zero emission commitment by 2050. We look forward to continuing our work in the UK to help achieve vital sustainability goals."

This article first appeared at Professional Pensions.

