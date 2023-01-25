Sky to serve up carbon labels on staff café and restaurant menus

Sky has become the latest firm to embrace carbon labelling as a means of encouraging staff to make greener everyday choices, with the media giant yesterday announcing plans to rollout a new food emissions labelling system across its internal café and restaurant menus.

Dubbed Carbon Counts, the programme is designed to help the company's 25,000 employees in the UK make more informed decisions on the CO2 impact of their food choices by adding labels containing climate data to menus at all 29 of its restaurants across its 15 UK sites.

Sky cited research which had found swapping just one meat dish per day for a plant-based alternative can save a similar amount of greenhouse gas emissions to that produced by the energy used to charge the average persons' mobile phone for two years.

The move is designed to support the media giant's 2030 net zero emissions target, through which it has committed to reduce both its own emissions and those generated from its employees' daily activities.

The company also pointed to recommendations from the UK's Climate Change Committee that daily meat and dairy consumption would likely need to fall by around a fifth by the end of the decade in order to keep the country on track to meet its goal of delivering a net zero emission economy by 2050.

"Introducing food emissions labelling in Sky's restaurants has given myself and my team a deeper understanding of the impact our dishes have on our carbon footprint," said Tilly Drummond, development chef at Sky Spaces. "It's been great to see that our considerate approach can make a difference in terms of lowering carbon emissions - I can't wait to see the longer term impact as we continue modifying recipes to be even more sustainable."

To calculate the environmental impacts of its catering food and launch the labels Sky partnered with Foodsteps, an eco-labelling start-up that last year completed a $4.1m fundraise from investors to support its expansion.

The labelling is designed to show impact ratings, ranging from A to E, which are assigned according to the carbon footprint per kilogram - also known as the CO2 intensity - of each food item, with A-rated food resulting in a 'very low' carbon intensity, according to Sky.

In addition, the labels will further provide deeper details on the precise carbon intensity, or footprint, of each item per serving, it said.

Andrew Stephen, chief impact officer at Foodsteps, said it had analysed more than 1,500 food items and would be "closely watching how this affects behaviour and purchases" at Sky.

"We look forward to lots of ground-breaking collaboration with Sky and their catering team Gather and Gather, the chefs, suppliers, and diners as we reduce their food carbon footprint to within the planetary boundaries," he added.

It is an idea that appears to be gaining momentum in the corporate world, as Sky is not the first company to look at carbon labelling as a means of encouraging make greener food choices.

Last month restaurant giant Azzurri Group - which owns the chains ASK Italian, Zizzi, and Coco di Mama chains - set out plans to provide carbon labelling across all its menus by 2025, while catering firm Compass Group has also been trialling eco-labelling across its staff facilities in the UK and Ireland.

Flora spread owner Upfield has also been rolling out environmental labels across millions of its packs of food over the past two years, while Served - a drinks brand part-owned by popstart Ellie Goulding - has also been adding carbon footprint labelling to its cans over the past year.

Research published last year focusing on restaurant menu design tested the impact on 265 diners' choices of adding carbon footprint data next to the listing for each dish, and also whether featuring lower-carbon items more prominently on menus would increase their uptake.

It found that combining carbon labels with prominent placing for low-emission food options on menus had the greatest impact on diners' choices, with more opting for more sustainable dishes.

Fiona Ball, Sky's group director for Bigger Picture, said the firm was "proud to be one of the first large corporations to launch a food emissions programme in the UK, demonstrating our commitment to workplace sustainability".

"Our colleagues are a vital part of our Sky Zero journey and the Carbon Counts programme empowers them to make informed choices for the planet both at work and at home," she added.