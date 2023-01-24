'Perilously close': Doomsday Clock hits 90 seconds to midnight

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists' iconic Doomsday Clock now stands at 90 seconds to midnight, after the group moved the apocalyptic timepiece forward by 10 seconds in response to the geopolitical risks unleashed by Russia's war on Ukraine.

The indicator of the world's vulnerability to global man-made catastrophe was updated after the non-profit Bulletin ruled that the threat of nuclear destruction and global supply chain collapse had increased over the past year, "largely but not exclusively" because of Russia's invasion.

The group said the continuing failure to curb global greenhouse gas emissions, escalating climate impacts, and the breakdown of global institutions required to tackle risks associated with advancing technologies and biological threats such as Covid-19 also contributed to the decision to change the time on the countdown clock.

The clock was moved to 100 seconds to midnight in 2020 following the start of the coronavirus pandemic, remaining there until this year's update.

"We are living in a time of unprecedented danger, and the Doomsday Clock time reflects that reality," said Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the Bulletin. "Ninety seconds to midnight is the closest the Clock has ever been set to midnight, and it's a decision our experts do not take lightly."

Founded in 1945 by Albert Einstein and some of the University of Chicago scientists who worked on the Manhattan Project to develop the world's first atomic weapons, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists created the Doomsday Clock in 1947.

The time on the apocalyptic metaphor is set every year by the Bulletin's Science and Security Board in tandem with a Board of Sponsors, which features 10 Nobel laureates.

Sarah Mukherjee, CEO of the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment, urged governments and businesses to step up efforts to accelerate the development of a green and sustainable economy that can help alleviate some of the worst risks the world faces.

"Climate breakdown and the biodiversity emergency are both getting worse," she said. "We need governments and organisations to raise their levels of ambition and implementation if we're going to have a chance of solving these problems.

"This must include providing people with access to educational and training opportunities that can translate to highly paid and highly skilled jobs, to help deliver a sustainable future."