'Perilously close': Doomsday Clock hits 90 seconds to midnight

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
'Perilously close': Doomsday Clock hits 90 seconds to midnight

Mounting dangers 'largely but not exclusively' triggered by war in Ukraine have prompted The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists to move its Doomsday Clock forward by 10 seconds

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists' iconic Doomsday Clock now stands at 90 seconds to midnight, after the group moved the apocalyptic timepiece forward by 10 seconds in response to the geopolitical risks unleashed by Russia's war on Ukraine.

The indicator of the world's vulnerability to global man-made catastrophe was updated after the non-profit Bulletin ruled that the threat of nuclear destruction and global supply chain collapse had increased over the past year,  "largely but not exclusively" because of Russia's invasion.

The group said the continuing failure to curb global greenhouse gas emissions, escalating climate impacts, and the breakdown of global institutions required to tackle risks associated with advancing technologies and biological threats such as Covid-19 also contributed to the decision to change the time on the countdown clock.

The clock was moved to 100 seconds to midnight in 2020 following the start of the coronavirus pandemic, remaining there until this year's update. 

"We are living in a time of unprecedented danger, and the Doomsday Clock time reflects that reality," said Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the Bulletin. "Ninety seconds to midnight is the closest the Clock has ever been set to midnight, and it's a decision our experts do not take lightly."

Founded in 1945 by Albert Einstein and some of the University of Chicago scientists who worked on the Manhattan Project to develop the world's first atomic weapons, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists created the Doomsday Clock in 1947.

The time on the apocalyptic metaphor is set every year by the Bulletin's Science and Security Board in tandem with a Board of Sponsors, which features 10 Nobel laureates.

Sarah Mukherjee, CEO of the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment, urged governments and businesses to step up efforts to accelerate the development of a green and sustainable economy that can help alleviate some of the worst risks the world faces.

"Climate breakdown and the biodiversity emergency are both getting worse," she said. "We need governments and organisations to raise their levels of ambition and implementation if we're going to have a chance of solving these problems.

"This must include providing people with access to educational and training opportunities that can translate to highly paid and highly skilled jobs, to help deliver a sustainable future."

Related Topics

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Climate quitting': One-in-three young people have rejected a job over employers' weak ESG credentials

Network Rail and Varamis signal plans to deliver green alternative to road haulage

Most read
01

'Climate quitting': One-in-three young people have rejected a job over employers' weak ESG credentials

24 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

'Major failings': Just seven per cent of global bank's energy finance directed to renewables

24 January 2023 • 4 min read
03

Hospitality giant Sodexo slashes emissions by a third

24 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

Sky to serve up carbon labels on staff café and restaurant menus

25 January 2023 • 4 min read
05

'Perilously close': Doomsday Clock hits 90 seconds to midnight

24 January 2023 • 2 min read

More on Climate change

COP28 President Al-Jaber speaks at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum on 14 January | Credit: Atlantic Council
Climate change

'COP of action': COP28 President calls for tripling of renewables capacity by 2030

COP28 President hints at UAE's priorities for Summit in maiden speech, as core principles for controversial plan to use voluntary carbon markets to bankroll energy transition are unveiled

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 January 2023 • 7 min read
Study: Global green economy could be worth $10.3tr by 2050
Climate change

Study: Global green economy could be worth $10.3tr by 2050

Green industries could be worth roughly five per cent of global GDP by 2050, according to a new study

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 January 2023 • 2 min read
'Leave the locks, glue and paint behind': Extinction Rebellion announces shift away from disruptive tactics
Climate change

'Leave the locks, glue and paint behind': Extinction Rebellion announces shift away from disruptive tactics

On New Year’s Eve the climate activist group announced new tactics for its protests, with its next action planned for April outside Houses of Parliament

Amber Rolt
clock 04 January 2023 • 4 min read