Over 600 financial firms now committed to PCAF carbon reporting standard

Industry-led Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials reveals it has secured signatories representing more than $100tr in financial assets
More than 600 financial firms representing total assets of more than $100tr have now pledged to measure and disclose emissions from their financing, investment, and loan book portfolios through an industry-wide...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis