'Major moment': 19-seat plane partially powered by hydrogen fuel cells takes to the skies

A 19-seat hydrogen-powered plane took to skies above Gloucestershire yesterday afternoon, in what has been dubbed a "giant step forward" for the decarbonisation of flight.

The flight may have only lasted 10 minutes, but it was enough for zero emission plane manufacturer ZeroAvia to hail the Dornier 228 testbed aircraft as the largest aircraft in the world to have been successfully powered by a hydrogen-electric engine.

The two-engine plane, which has been retrofitted with a full-size prototype hydrogen-electric powertrain on its left wing, successfully took off and landed at the company's research and development (R&D) facility at Cotswold Airport.

The flight is part of the ZeroAvia's HyFlyer II research and development programme, which is aiming to develop a 600kW hydrogen-electric powertrain that can support a nine to 19 seat aircraft.

"This is a major moment, not just for ZeroAvia, but for the aviation industry as a whole, as it shows that true zero-emission commercial flight is only a few years away," said ZeroAvia CEO Val Miftakhov. "The first flight of our 19-seat aircraft shows just how scalable our technology is and highlights the rapid progress of zero-emission propulsion."

In the testbed configuration used for the flight, hydrogen tanks and fuel cell power generation systems were housed inside the cabin, with a conventional fossil fuel engine installed on the plane's right wing.

The plane's hydrogen-electric powertrain comprised of two fuel cell stacks, with lithium-ion battery packs providing peak power support during take-off and adding additional redundancy to ensure safe testing, ZeroAvia said.

In a commercial configuration, external storage would be used for the hydrogen tanks and fuel cell, it said.

ZeroAvia said the achievement placed the company on the "direct path" to a configuration that could be submitted for official certification this year, as it works to commercialise its 600kW ZA600 powertrain technology by 2025.

The company said it planned to conduct a series of test flights with the Dornier 228 from Cotswold Airport, and later demonstration flights from other airports.

The scheme is being supported by the UK government through the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Innovate UK and the Aerospace Technology Institute.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps dubbed the flight as a "hugely exciting vision" of a future of "guilt-free flying".

"The UK is a world leader in green aviation technology, and the global shift to cleaner forms of flight represents a huge opportunity to secure growth and jobs for our country," he said. "That's why we are backing businesses who share our ambitions, reaping the benefits of green technology and growing the thousands of new, skilled jobs that come with it."

A separate project to develop clean engine technology for larger aircraft, with as many as 90 seats, is also underway, ZeroAvia said.

The test flight comes almost two years after ZeroAvia conducted the first of more than 30 flights of a six-seat Piper Malibu aircraft using a 250kW hydrogen-electric powertrain.