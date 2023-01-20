UK CEOs more likely than international peers to have climate plans in place

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
UK CEOs more likely than international peers to have climate plans in place

UK CEOs are more likely to have detailed plans to reduce emissions, with one-in-five fearing their business will not be economically viable within a decade

More than a fifth of UK CEOs believe their business may not be economically viable within a decade, with climate action and net zero planning now widely considered crucial to safeguarding firms' long term future.

That is one of the headline findings from consultancy giant PwC's 26th annual CEO survey, which this year quizzed over 4,400 corporate respondents globally on the risks and priorities they are facing.

The survey found that UK businesses are more likely than their global counterparts to have a detailed plan in place to reduce emissions, with almost a third of respondents saying they had completed initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and a further 41 per cent having initiatives in progress.

In contrast, just over a quarter of CEOs globally said they had a detailed emission reduction plan in place, with a 39 per cent working on such plans.

Moreover, 26 per cent of UK CEOs said they have introduced climate friendly products or processes, while an additional 42 per cent have work in progress. However, their interest in developing new green products is broadly matched by their internatioals peers, with 25 per cent of CEOs globally saying they have introduced such products and processes, while 36 per cent are planning to do so.

Encouragingly, PwC data also found that more than half of UK businesses - 52 per cent - are collaborating with government, NGOs, or academic institutions to address climate change compared to just 43 per cent globally.

In addition, climate change and the environment were key influences on UK investment decisions with 31 per cent of CEOs claiming they were already investing in alternative energy sources, 43 per cent investing in decarbonising their company's business model, and four per cent claiming they were relocating in response to climate risks.

However, more than half - 54 per cent - have no plans to apply an internal price on carbon, with only around a quarter having embraced such an approach.

And awareness of climate-related risks remained relatively low, despite widespread concerns over the various headwinds business are facing. Just 27 per cent of UK CEOs said their business was at least moderately exposed to climate impacts in the next 12 months, rising to 45 per cent on a five-year outlook. As such, climate related threats remained fourth on a list of long-term threats identified by CEOs, behind cyber-related risks, macroeconomic volatility, and inflation. 

Zubin Randeria, ESG Leader at PwC UK, explained that while the firm's latest CEO survey highlights how seriously businesses view climate change risks, it also shows the scale of the challenge ahead.

"The CEOs who are doing the most are the ones who feel the most exposed, and that exposure is being felt across supply chains and cost bases," he said. "What our survey shows us is that the response is to accelerate decarbonisation, create more climate friendly products and services, and invest in upskilling people in sustainability practices.

"The reality is that moving at the right pace with the right priorities to mitigate climate risks, generate opportunities and decarbonise are enormous strategic challenges. To help overcome them, companies need to ensure they are constantly re-evaluating their climate risk and providing staff with sustainability skills - along with implementing an internal pricing mechanism for carbon to help inform future strategy."

Related Topics

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Green leap forward: Bristol launches joint venture to lead £1bn carbon-cutting efforts

Crown Estate inks leases for 8GW wave of offshore wind projects

Most read
01

Crown Estate inks leases for 8GW wave of offshore wind projects

19 January 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Economic and environmental wrecking ball': Study tots up £83bn cost of Retained EU Law Bill

18 January 2023 • 4 min read
03

WEF launches philanthropic initiative to mobilise $3tr a year to tackle climate crisis

18 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

Reports: Electric truck battery factory to open in Oxford

19 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

Green leap forward: Bristol launches joint venture to lead £1bn carbon-cutting efforts

19 January 2023 • 3 min read

More on Risk

The Evian Loop bottle is made from 100 per cent recycled plastics | Credit: Evian
Risk

Danone facing court threat in France over 'inadequate' plans to tackle plastic use

ClientEarth claims French food and drinks giant is among world’s biggest plastic producers, but is failing to take adequate action to reduce its footprint

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 January 2023 • 4 min read
How to respond to the inevitable climate and nature emergency
Risk

How to respond to the inevitable climate and nature emergency

The Inevitable Policy Response (IPR) has launched FPS + Nature – a new nature and climate scenario to help investors understand how nature and climate policies could shape future markets

Amber Rolt
clock 10 January 2023 • 7 min read
Massive destruction on Fort Myers Beach in Florida following Hurricane Ian | Credit: iStock
Risk

Climate change and La Niña drive global natural disaster losses to $270bn in 2022

Insurance giant Munich Re tots up the costs of last year’s devastating floods, storms, heatwaves, and droughts

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 January 2023 • 3 min read