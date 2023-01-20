UK CEOs more likely than international peers to have climate plans in place

More than a fifth of UK CEOs believe their business may not be economically viable within a decade, with climate action and net zero planning now widely considered crucial to safeguarding firms' long term future.

That is one of the headline findings from consultancy giant PwC's 26th annual CEO survey, which this year quizzed over 4,400 corporate respondents globally on the risks and priorities they are facing.

The survey found that UK businesses are more likely than their global counterparts to have a detailed plan in place to reduce emissions, with almost a third of respondents saying they had completed initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and a further 41 per cent having initiatives in progress.

In contrast, just over a quarter of CEOs globally said they had a detailed emission reduction plan in place, with a 39 per cent working on such plans.

Moreover, 26 per cent of UK CEOs said they have introduced climate friendly products or processes, while an additional 42 per cent have work in progress. However, their interest in developing new green products is broadly matched by their internatioals peers, with 25 per cent of CEOs globally saying they have introduced such products and processes, while 36 per cent are planning to do so.

Encouragingly, PwC data also found that more than half of UK businesses - 52 per cent - are collaborating with government, NGOs, or academic institutions to address climate change compared to just 43 per cent globally.

In addition, climate change and the environment were key influences on UK investment decisions with 31 per cent of CEOs claiming they were already investing in alternative energy sources, 43 per cent investing in decarbonising their company's business model, and four per cent claiming they were relocating in response to climate risks.

However, more than half - 54 per cent - have no plans to apply an internal price on carbon, with only around a quarter having embraced such an approach.

And awareness of climate-related risks remained relatively low, despite widespread concerns over the various headwinds business are facing. Just 27 per cent of UK CEOs said their business was at least moderately exposed to climate impacts in the next 12 months, rising to 45 per cent on a five-year outlook. As such, climate related threats remained fourth on a list of long-term threats identified by CEOs, behind cyber-related risks, macroeconomic volatility, and inflation.

Zubin Randeria, ESG Leader at PwC UK, explained that while the firm's latest CEO survey highlights how seriously businesses view climate change risks, it also shows the scale of the challenge ahead.

"The CEOs who are doing the most are the ones who feel the most exposed, and that exposure is being felt across supply chains and cost bases," he said. "What our survey shows us is that the response is to accelerate decarbonisation, create more climate friendly products and services, and invest in upskilling people in sustainability practices.

"The reality is that moving at the right pace with the right priorities to mitigate climate risks, generate opportunities and decarbonise are enormous strategic challenges. To help overcome them, companies need to ensure they are constantly re-evaluating their climate risk and providing staff with sustainability skills - along with implementing an internal pricing mechanism for carbon to help inform future strategy."