Government fires up £32.5m funding push for industrial green fuel projects

The government is making £32.5m available to projects and innovations aimed at helping construction, mining, and other industries move away from carbon-intensive red diesel fuel and towards to greener alternatives such low carbon fuels, hydrogen or electrification.

The funding package announced today is expected to support up to five projects aimed at developing greener alternatives to red diesel - also known as gas oil - a carbon intensive fossil fuel commonly used for off-road, heavy duty vehicles, and machinery such as bulldozers and cranes.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said the funding would help industries cut carbon emissions, reduce air pollution, and provide a pathway for carbon intensive sectors to reduce their energy costs in the face of soaring fossil fuel prices.

The funding is being made available through the second phase of the Red Diesel Replacement Competition, and will support up to five of the 17 demonstration projects which were successful in securing a portion of the £6.7m pot from the first phase of the competition last year.

"These industrial sectors, and the jobs they create, are crucial to our economy, and they also have an important role to play in our shift towards a greener, more secure future," said Energy and Climate Change Minister Graham Stuart. "This latest round of funding will help to speed up industrial decarbonisation, providing industry and consumers with effective low-carbon alternatives to red diesel while boosting green investment to future-proof the resilience of British industry."

The news came as the government yesterday set out its ambitions to turn the UK into the "scale up capital of Europe" for innovative tech companies, with plans to convene a Scale-up Summit in the near future to bring together "key frontier tech, development and finance figures".

Despite its world leading research, development, and knowledge base, the UK has long struggled with growing early-stage technology start-ups - particularly in the clean tech space - into large scale businesses and ultimately leading global companies.

But speaking at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos yesterday, Business Secretary Grant Shapps said his vision to turn the UK into Europe's leading hub for scale-ups would help to change that, with an ambition to provide a British answer to Silicon Valley in the US.

"I think we can learn a lot from Silicon Valley's ambition and its record creating global tech brands, but we can also learn from the mistakes it has made," said Shapps, who was speaking at a WEF event hosted by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

"Its unicorns have sometimes prioritised shareholder value above all else. Its culture sometimes falls short of the standards we expect from modern employers. And whilst it has made a few people unimaginably rich, the wealth isn't shared by everyone with homelessness in nearby San Francisco a visible sign of this inequality. So what I want to create is a Silicon Valley with a British edge."

The Business Secretary said the world was on the cusp of a new industrial revolution that would see economic changes over the coming decades that would dwarf progress achieved over the previous half century, and that Britain needed to step up its ambitions to compete on the global stage.

"At difficult times like this, our instinct could be to turn inwards, think smaller, hedge our bets, and protect domestic industry by closing ourselves off," said Shapps. "But that's precisely the opposite of what's needed right now. Rather, we must open up more. We must think bigger, take strategic risks."

Shapps said the UK did not lack "great inventors, clever ideas, or promising start-ups", noting that last year the country was ranked among the five most innovative nations worldwide by the World Intellectual Property Office, ahead of South Korea, Germany, China, and Singapore.

"What we must do better is convert start-ups to scale-ups," Shapps argued. "I want to inspire 'Scale-up Britain'. Building businesses that don't just develop in the UK, but stay to grow and mature into world-beaters."