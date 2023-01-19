Reports: Electric truck battery factory to open in Oxford

Oxford could become home to new factory dedicated to making batteries for electric heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), under plans revealed by the billionaire founder of Australian iron ore giant Fortescue on the sidelines of this year's World Economic Forum summit yesterday.

Andrew Forrest, Australia's richest man, reportedly told Sky News in Davos yesterday that he plans to expand operations at Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) Technologies, the UK Formula One team offshoot acquired by Fortescue last year, so as to meet growing demand from the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Part of the expansion is set to include the opening an advanced battery manufacturing plant later this year in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, Forrest told the broadcaster, as he highlighted the potential for up to 300 new jobs.

Forrest's comments represent a major boost to the UK's nascent battery and electric vehicle sector, given they come just a day after plans for a flagship new EV factory in Northumberland collapsed with developer Britishvolt announcing it had filed for administration.

The collapse of Britishvolt has left the UK with few advanced plans for major battery manufacturing facilities, fuelling fears the domestic automotive industry could struggle to compete with rivals across Europe that are rapidly developing battery manufacturing capacity to serve new EV production lines.

WAE's touted facility in Oxford would be geared towards producing 400MWh per year of high-density battery modules to power large trucks, such as those used by mining companies, rather than for cars and smaller passenger vehicles, according to Sky News.

But Forrest reportedly told the broadcaster he hoped the Oxford plant, construction of which he said was already underway, would be the first of many both in the UK and around the world. WAE Technologies is also planning to build a new manufacturing and prototype test facility in the UK, he added.

"We invested heavily in British technology, British knowhow, and British work ethic last year," Forrest said. "But then we've said: 'Listen, it's great you've got the most advanced, innovative prototype batteries in the world… but we've got to get into manufacturing'.

"So last year, we started building a large factory in Kidlington. We'll open it in April. It will [create] hundreds and hundreds of new British jobs. And that's only the start. I want to expand it from there and I want to take that technology to Australia, to North America. I want to really stop the British brain drain and bring the smartest British engineers… home.

He added: "These are batteries which are going to be everywhere: in motorbikes, cars, trucks, even our huge mining trucks in Australia, even trains."