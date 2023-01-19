Green leap forward: Bristol launches joint venture to lead £1bn carbon-cutting efforts

Bristol City Council has today rubber stamped a new public-private partnership that aims to lead efforts to slash the city's carbon footprint over the next two decades.

Dubbed the Bristol City Leap, the new venture will see the council work with clean energy specialists Ameresco and Vattenfall Heat to mobilise more than £1bn of investment in green energy infrastructure.

The initiative aims to deliver on Bristol's commitment to become carbon neutral and climate resilient by 2030 and as such over the next five years it is expected to deliver at least £424m of investment across a range of large infrastructure projects that are expected to reduce Bristol's carbon footprint by 140,000 tonnes.

Planned projects include a major expansion of Bristol's heat network to provide local businesses and residents with access to reliable and affordable low carbon heat, the roll out of solar panels and low carbon heating systems at local schools, and major energy efficiency upgrades to social housing.

Described as a "world first" partnership, the scheme is expected to install more than 182MW of low carbon generation across Bristol in its first five years, while also enabling community-owned energy projects to help residents play a part in Bristol's journey to carbon neutrality.

It is estimated that Bristol City Leap will deliver a minimum of £61.5m of social value to the city over the next five years including over 1,000 new jobs, apprenticeships, and work placements, and a new Community Energy Development Fund worth £1.5 million.

The programme's partners have also committed to pay Bristol City Leap staff, and any sub-contractors within the supply chain, at least the Real Living Wage.

"Bristol City Leap is a big deal for Bristol," said Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol. "This is a world first and sets out a clear blueprint for city-scale decarbonisation for other cities and regions to follow. Bristol City Leap will have a real impact for Bristol residents including the ways that we power and heat our homes, which is perhaps more important than ever before.

"With Bristol City Leap, our city will become a real focal point for new low carbon technologies and smart energy systems whilst creating thousands of jobs and ensuring a just transition. I'm delighted that we have found a partner that shares our vision for a fairer, decarbonised future and it's great to welcome Ameresco and their partner Vattenfall to Bristol today."

The project builds on the city's recent plans to team up with UK Infrastructure Bank to develop net zero focused pilot projects, which was announced last September.

Stuart Allison, director of strategy at Vattenfall Heat UK, welcomed the launch of the pioneering new venture. "Bristol City Council have laid strong foundations and we look forward to continuing the work on this forward thinking project that will have such a positive impact on the lives of Bristol residents," he said. "Welcoming new heat customers on board has been a fantastic start to the year. We look forward to expanding the heat network to deliver reliable, low-carbon heat to customers across Bristol and enabling carbon neutrality by 2030."