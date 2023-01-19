Crown Estate inks leases for 8GW wave of offshore wind projects

The Crown Estate has today announced that it has inked lease agreements with six offshore wind projects with the potential to generate 8GW of renewable electricity - enough to power seven million homes.

The agreements give developers exclusive rights to proceed with projects at three sites off the North Wales, Cumbria and Lancashire coasts, and a further three sites in the North Sea off Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

RWE Renewables was the successful bidder behind two Dogger Bank South projects off the Yorkshire Coast with combined capacity of 3GW, while EnBW and BP consortiums were behind schemes off north Wales and Barrow-in-Furness, likewise totalling 3GW.

The final two projects to secure leases are a 480MW scheme from Morcambe Offshore Windfarm - a joint venture between Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios, S.A. and Flotation Energy - and a 1.5GW development off the Lincolnshire coast from TotalEnergies and Corio Generation, a portfolio company of the Green Investment Group.

It is hoped the projects could start generating green electricity before the end of the decade and contribute to the government's target of 50GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

The Crown Estate was given the green light to approve the leases that would enable the development of the six new projects last July, with today's finalised agreements marking the culmination of the firm's Offshore Wind Leasing Round four.

Since its first leasing round in 2001, The Crown Estate - a collection of UK-based lands and holdings belonging to the Monarch and which manages the sea bed on behalf of the government - has invested £50m in the scheme and awarded offshore wind rights totalling 41GW.

Around 12GW is already operational, making offshore wind the single largest source of renewable electricity in the UK - with the ability to power approximately 41 per cent of UK homes.

"The UK's offshore wind achievements to date are nothing short of remarkable, and this next generation of projects point to an even more exciting and dynamic future," said Dan Labbad, CEO of The Crown Estate.

"They demonstrate the far-reaching value that our world-class offshore wind sector can deliver for the nation: home grown energy for all, jobs and investment for communities, revenue for the taxpayer, clean energy for the benefit of the environment and a considerate, sustainable approach which respects our rich biodiversity.

"Moving forward, working with our stakeholders to continue unlocking this value is what drives us, and we are more committed than ever to lead the way in ensuring this important benefit is realised for our environment and for the nation."

One of the UK's largest landowners - whose portfolio also spans the Windsor Estate and 10 million square feet of property in London's West End - the Crown Estate will now oversee the development of environmental compensation plans for protected sites, ensuring that the health of the marine environment remains at the centre of development plans. It will also establish a steering groups for the new sites comprising government and statutory nature conservation bodies and the relevant project developers.

Round four project developers will also now need to apply for a Development Consent Order (DCO) from the Business Secretary, consent to build a cable connection onshore, and agreements to connect to the National Electricity Transmission System.

The latest milestone for the offshore wind industry was welcomed by Energy and Climate Minister Graham Stuart. "Britain's position as the European leader in offshore wind shows no signs of letting up," he said. "These six projects demonstrate how areas across the UK can contribute to ensuring Britain meets its world-leading ambition of deploying up to 50GW of offshore wind by 2030.

"Offshore wind is at the heart of our goal to secure clean, affordable and resilient energy supply for all in the UK, while bringing major business, investment and job opportunities along with it."

Meanwhile, King Charles II has reportedly signalled that the proceeds that he would have been set to receive from the six leases announced today should instead be used for "the wider public good" rather than benefitting the royal family.

Under the taxpayer-funded sovereign grant - currently set at around £86m a year - the King receives 25 per cent of The Crown Estate's annual surplus to fund the royal family's official work and upkeep of Buckingham Palace. However, the King has said the royal family's windfall from the Crown Estate's latest seabed leasing round should instead be "directed for wider public good", according to a Buckingham Palace statement reported by Sky News yesterday.